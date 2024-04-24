Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Twist: Meera Deosthale Shares Update About New Episode, Says 'Marriage Is A...'

In
the
latest
twists
of
Sony
Entertainment
Television's
drama
'Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai,'
the
Ratanshi
family's
celebration
for
Nandini's
(Meera
Deosthale)
welcome
takes
an
unexpected
turn.raj
(Dharmesh
Vyas)
disrupts
the
joy
with
a
mysterious
caution,
while
another
drama
unfolds
as
Rupa
and
Hetal
catch
Raunak
sneaking
Naini
into
the
house.
This
incident
sparks
a
clash.
Despite
efforts
to
keep
these
happenings
under
wraps,
both
Nandini
and
Hemraj
pick
up
on
the
underlying
tension.
The
unfolding
events
threaten
to
expose
the
complex
web
of
relationships
within
the
Ratanshi
family,
leaving
Nandini
on
the
verge
of
a
significant
discovery.
Meera
Deosthale
Shares
Insights
Meera
Deosthale,
portraying
Nandini,
shares
her
take
on
the
evolving
story.
She
highlights
the
blend
of
excitement
and
unease
that
comes
with
Nandini's
entry
into
the
Ratanshi
family.
Deosthale
points
out
the
marriage's
dual
nature
as
a
beautiful
yet
challenging
journey,
emphasizing
the
curious
and
uneasy
atmosphere
created
by
Hemraj's
warning
and
Raunak's
secretive
behavior.
She
also
notes
Nandini's
knack
for
challenging
societal
issues,
hinting
at
her
character's
readiness
to
uncover
the
family's
secrets.
The
show
promises
to
explore
the
impact
of
these
secrets
on
Nandini's
relationship
with
Naren
and
the
family's
dynamics.
Viewers
are
left
wondering
how
Nandini
will
handle
the
revelations
and
the
tests
her
relationship
with
Naren
will
endure.
To
catch
more
of
Nandini's
journey
and
the
unraveling
mysteries
of
the
Ratanshi
family,
tune
into
"Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai" airing
Monday
to
Friday
at
8:30
PM
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.