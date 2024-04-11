Kumkum Bhagya Actor Krishna Kaul Share Heartwarming Story Of His Furry Friend On National Pet Day

Every
year
on
April
11th
worldwide,
National
Pet
Day
is
celebrated
to
raise
awareness
about
the
importance
of
animal
welfare.
Having
a
pet
brings
in
extra
positivity
at
home,
they
can
turn
any
dull
day
a
little
better
and
more
delightful.
They
are
the
epitome
of
unconditional
love
and
add
warmth
to
our
day-to-day
lives
just
like
a
family
member.
However,
while
some
animals
get
adopted,
some
are
found
in
the
streets
who
don't
get
the
appropriate
love
and
attention
from
society.
To
promote
the
well-being
of
stray
animals,
Zee
TV
actor
Krishna
Kaul
from
Kumkum
Bhagya
expressed
gratitude
for
having
a
furry
friend
in
his
life
and
how
we
all
should
be
doing
our
bit
for
the
homeless
animals.
Krishna
Kaul,
who
essays
the
role
of
Ranbir
in
Zee
TV's
Kumkum
Bhagya
said,
"On
this
National
Pet
Day,
I
find
myself
contemplating
the
boundless
joy
that
my
beloved
companion,
Flash,
brings
into
my
life
daily.
Flash
isn't
just
a
pet;
he's
family.
His
boundless
energy,
loyalty,
and
endless
affection
remind
me
of
the
purest
form
of
love.
Amidst
the
complexities
of
portraying
various
characters,
Flash
offers
solace
and
genuine
connection.
Let's
celebrate
the
countless
cherished
moments
with
our
furry
friends,
acknowledging
the
warmth
they
bring
into
our
lives."
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 19:44 [IST]