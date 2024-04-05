Lakshmi Narayan Full Cast, Launch Date: Show To Replace Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Pracchand Ashok

Lakshmi Narayan cast: The wait is finally over. Colors channel has officially announced the premiere date of its much-awaited show Lakshmi Narayan. The mythological show has been making waves ever since the first promo was unveiled.

LAKSHMI NARAYAN PROMO: SHOW TO REPLACE PRACCHAND ASHOK

TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for the show as it will focus on the story of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan. Last month, the channel released a promo to announce the show. The leading GEC has been riding high on the success of Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav. The mytho drama has turned out to be the sleeper hit of 2023, courtesy of the impressive storytelling and VFX effects.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV has shared a new promo to confirm the time slot and launch date of the upcoming show. Guess what? Lakshmi Narayan will replace Pracchand Ashok.

Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh's historical drama went off air On March 29, 2024 due to low TRPs. Last month, Filmibeat shared an update about Ekta Kapoor's show facing an axe as it failed to strike a chord with the audience.

An industry source had exclusively informed Filmibeat, "Every year Colors TV suffers a drop in numbers after Bigg Boss ends. This year is no different. However, the low opening TRP of Pracchand Ashok is something to worry about. Despite a star-studded cast and strong promotional campaign, the historical show has failed to live up to the hype. A TVR of less than 1 is definitely not what the channel expected."

LAKSHMI NARAYAN FULL CAST

The casting team has managed to rope in talented artists for the show. Shivya Pathania, Srikant Dwivedi will be seen playing the titular roles in Lakshami Narayan serial.

Shivya, who worked with Siddharth Kumar Tewary in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and RadhaKrishn, will be seen as Goddess Lakshmi. She is a favourite of the production house as she has featured in two popular shows that were produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary.