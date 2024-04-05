Lakshmi Narayan Full Cast, Launch Date: Show To Replace Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Pracchand Ashok

Lakshmi
Narayan
cast:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Colors
channel
has
officially
announced
the
premiere
date
of
its
much-awaited
show
Lakshmi
Narayan.
The
mythological
show
has
been
making
waves
ever
since
the
first
promo
was
unveiled.
LAKSHMI
NARAYAN
PROMO:
SHOW
TO
REPLACE
PRACCHAND
ASHOK
TV
buffs
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
show
as
it
will
focus
on
the
story
of
Goddess
Lakshmi
and
Lord
Narayan.
Last
month,
the
channel
released
a
promo
to
announce
the
show.
The
leading
GEC
has
been
riding
high
on
the
success
of
Shiv
Shakti-Tap
Tyaag
Tandav.
The
mytho
drama
has
turned
out
to
be
the
sleeper
hit
of
2023,
courtesy
of
the
impressive
storytelling
and
VFX
effects.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Colors
TV
has
shared
a
new
promo
to
confirm
the
time
slot
and
launch
date
of
the
upcoming
show.
Guess
what?
Lakshmi
Narayan
will
replace
Pracchand
Ashok.
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh's
historical
drama
went
off
air
On
March
29,
2024
due
to
low
TRPs.
Last
month,
Filmibeat
shared
an
update
about
Ekta
Kapoor's
show
facing
an
axe
as
it
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience.
An
industry
source
had
exclusively
informed
Filmibeat,
"Every
year
Colors
TV
suffers
a
drop
in
numbers
after
Bigg
Boss
ends.
This
year
is
no
different.
However,
the
low
opening
TRP
of
Pracchand
Ashok
is
something
to
worry
about.
Despite
a
star-studded
cast
and
strong
promotional
campaign,
the
historical
show
has
failed
to
live
up
to
the
hype.
A
TVR
of
less
than
1
is
definitely
not
what
the
channel
expected."
The
casting
team
has
managed
to
rope
in
talented
artists
for
the
show.
Shivya
Pathania,
Srikant
Dwivedi
will
be
seen
playing
the
titular
roles
in
Lakshami
Narayan
serial.
Shivya,
who
worked
with
Siddharth
Kumar
Tewary
in
Ram
Siya
Ke
Luv
Kush
and
RadhaKrishn,
will
be
seen
as
Goddess
Lakshmi.
She
is
a
favourite
of
the
production
house
as
she
has
featured
in
two
popular
shows
that
were
produced
by
Siddharth
Kumar
Tewary.