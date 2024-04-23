Lakshmi Narayan Full Cast, Real Name Of Actors: Shivya Pathania, Srikant Dwivedi Play Leads In Colors Show

Lakshmi
Narayan
cast:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Colors
channel
has
officially
launched
one
of
its
biggest
properties
of
the
year.
After
entertaining
the
audience
with
Shiv
Shakti-Tap
Tyaag
Tandav,
the
leading
GEC
has
introduced
another
mythological
drama
to
spice
up
its
weekday
programming.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Lakshmi
Narayan.
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
show
ever
since
the
first
promo
was
unveiled.
Colors
TV
has
once
again
joined
hands
with
Siddharth
Kumar
Tewary
for
a
new
mytho
drama.
After
the
success
of
Shiv
Shakti,
the
channel
and
the
production
house
are
working
on
a
new
show
that
will
focus
on
Lord
Vishnu
and
Goddess
Lakshmi.
"It
is
said
that
behind
every
great
man
stands
a
woman
of
divine
grace.
One
of
the
ultimate
truths
of
the
cosmos
is
that
it
is
the
presence
of
Laxmi
that
elevates
mere
mortals
to
the
stature
of
Narayan.
After
the
tremendous
outpouring
of
love
for
Shiv
Shakti
-
Tap
Tyag
Tandav,
Swastik
Productions
is
proud
to
be
fortifying
its
mythological
universe
with
Laxmi
Narayan.
The
eternal
saga
of
the
divine
couple
shows
what
the
pursuit
of
righteousness
and
abundance
entails.
It
is
creatively
fulfilling
to
be
joining
hands
with
COLORS
yet
again
to
celebrate
the
glory
of
the
ideal
couple
revered
by
the
masses
and
strengthen
the
mythology
genre
in
the
television
industry," Siddharth
Kumar
Tewary
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
IANS.