Lakshmi Narayan Full Cast, Real Name Of Actors: Shivya Pathania, Srikant Dwivedi Play Leads In Colors Show

Lakshmi Narayan cast: The wait is finally over. Colors channel has officially launched one of its biggest properties of the year. After entertaining the audience with Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav, the leading GEC has introduced another mythological drama to spice up its weekday programming. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Lakshmi Narayan.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show ever since the first promo was unveiled. Colors TV has once again joined hands with Siddharth Kumar Tewary for a new mytho drama. After the success of Shiv Shakti, the channel and the production house are working on a new show that will focus on Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

"It is said that behind every great man stands a woman of divine grace. One of the ultimate truths of the cosmos is that it is the presence of Laxmi that elevates mere mortals to the stature of Narayan. After the tremendous outpouring of love for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav, Swastik Productions is proud to be fortifying its mythological universe with Laxmi Narayan. The eternal saga of the divine couple shows what the pursuit of righteousness and abundance entails. It is creatively fulfilling to be joining hands with COLORS yet again to celebrate the glory of the ideal couple revered by the masses and strengthen the mythology genre in the television industry," Siddharth Kumar Tewary said in a statement as quoted as saying by IANS.