Maati Se Bandhi Dor Launch Date: Ankit Gupta's New Show On Star Plus To Replace THIS Popular Drama?

Ankit
Gupta
new
show:
A
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Maati
Se
Bandhi
Dor
is
expected
to
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
Star
Plus.
The
show
will
axe
a
few
of
its
non-performing
shows
after
the
culmination
of
IPL
2024.
Imlie,
Pandya
Store,
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
are
expected
to
be
pulled
off
air
or
get
shifted
to
a
new
time
slot
after
Indian
Premiere
League
2024
ends."
"Ankit
Gupta
starter
Maati
Se
Bandhi
Dor
is
said
to
be
replacing
Imlie
at
8:30pm
slot
from
either
May
end
or
June
first
week.
The
promo
for
the
show
has
been
shot
and
the
makers
will
soon
start
filming
crucial
sequences
at
an
outdoor
location.
Ankit
will
be
seen
in
a
new
avatar
in
the
show," our
khabri
quipped.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 23:55 [IST]