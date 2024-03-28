Madness Machayenge: Gaurav Dubey, Siddharth Sagar's Hilarious 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Act Steals Show

This Saturday, get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey with Sony Entertainment Television's comedy extravaganza, 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge'! Joining the show alongside the charismatic 'Madness Ki Malkin' Huma Qureshi will be none other than the evergreen Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree.

Adding more to the sensational performances, Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth Sagar took the stage with a side-splitting duet comedy act, inspired by the timeless classic "Maine Pyar Kiya". Siddharth flawlessly embodied the essence of Salman, while Gaurav brought the character of Sooraj ji, the director, to life with his impeccable portrayal. Their playful banter and humorous exchanges, especially those centered around Bhagyashree, had the entire audience roaring with laughter. Bhagyashree herself couldn't contain her amusement, thoroughly enjoying their comedic timing and playful antics. Gaurav, in his role as Sooraj ji, ingeniously incorporated Huma Qureshi into their jests, ensuring that the laughter reached even greater heights.

