Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge Guest List: Munawar Faruqui Roasts Paritosh As He Enters As First Guest

This
Saturday
promises
an
uproarious
evening
with
'Madness
Machayenge
–
India
Ko
Hasayenge'.
The
comedy
show
brings
together
a
stellar
lineup
including
Huma
Qureshi,
who
takes
on
the
role
of
'Madness
Ki
Malkin’.
Hosting
the
evening
is
Harsh
Gujral,
alongside
a
group
of
ace
comedians
such
as
Paritosh
Tripathi,
Snehil
Dixit
Mehra
(BC
Aunty),
Gaurav
Dubey,
Kettan
Singh,
Ankita
Shrivastav,
Kushal
Badrike,
Inder
Sahani,
and
Hemangi
Kavi.
This
ensemble
cast
is
set
to
deliver
a
wide
array
of
comedic
acts
that
guarantee
a
laughter-filled
night.
Adding
to
the
entertainment
is
the
show’s
first
celebrity
guest,
Munawar
Faruqui.
His
presence
is
anticipated
to
be
a
highlight,
especially
with
a
special
collaborative
stand-up
act
with
Harsh
Gujral
titled
'UP
versus
Dongri’.
This
segment,
recalling
past
performances
where
Munawar
opened
for
Harsh,
aims
to
bring
a
blend
of
nostalgia
and
humor
to
the
audience,
with
Huma
Qureshi
also
joining
in
with
laughter
and
praise.
The
show
takes
a
creative
turn
with
Kettan
Singh,
Kushal
Badrike,
Ankita
Shrivastav,
Snehil
Mehra
Dixit
(BC
Aunty),
and
Inder
Sahani
coming
together
for
an
'Animal
Spoof’.
This
act
will
see
them
humorously
re-enacting
famous
movie
scenes,
bringing
a
unique
twist
to
familiar
narratives.
Additionally,
Paritosh
Tripathi
and
Munawar
engage
in
a
slapstick
conversation
and
an
improvised
shayari
competition,
further
elevating
the
show’s
entertainment
quotient.
A
highlight
of
the
evening
is
set
to
be
a
'Swayamvar
Roast’
featuring
Gaurav
as
Munawar,
followed
by
a
'Reverse
Roast’
by
Munawar
himself.
Here,
Munawar
takes
a
humorous
jab
at
all
the
participants
with
clever
puns
and
jokes,
showcasing
his
comedic
prowess.
Expressing
his
enthusiasm,
Gaurav
Dubey
shared
insights
into
his
preparation
for
playing
Munawar,
including
studying
his
sketches
and
seeking
advice
from
Harsh
Gujral.
His
dedication
to
capturing
the
essence
of
Munawar’s
humor
reflects
the
team's
commitment
to
delivering
a
highly
entertaining
experience
to
viewers.
"Our
one
goal
is
to
entertain
our
viewers
with
fun
gags,"
said
Gaurav,
highlighting
the
team's
focus
on
comedy
and
entertainment.
With
such
a
diverse
lineup
of
comedic
talent
and
unique
acts,
'Madness
Machayenge
–
India
Ko
Hasayenge' is
set
to
be
a
must-watch
this
weekend.
The
show
not
only
offers
viewers
a
chance
to
unwind
with
laughter
but
also
showcases
the
collaborative
spirit
of
India’s
comedic
community,
all
set
to
make
India
laugh.