Main Hoon Saath Tere Launch Date, Cast: From Real To Reel, Karan Vohra Shares His Fatherhood Journey

Main Hoon Saath Tere Update: Zee TV's upcoming show - Main Hoon Saath Tere is set to take its viewers through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka Gupta), underlining the numerous challenges a mother has to take on, while doubling up as a parent.

MAIN HOON SAATH TERE STORYLINE, CAST AND OTHER DETAILS

Based in Gwalior, Janvi lives with her son, Kian (Nihan Jain), who is the nucleus of her world. Despite their strong bond, Kian feels the void of a man in the house, but more from his mother's point of view as he sees her managing everything alone.

The plot thickens when Janvi (Ulka Gupta) crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and the two end up working under the same roof. While Aryaman tries to win Kian's heart, Karan is ecstatic about playing the role of a father once again.

Karan embraced fatherhood last year and is very excited for this new chapter in his life. It was a cherry on the cake for him when he bagged the role of Aryaman where he will get to play a father figure on-screen too.

KARAN VOHRA OPENS UP ABOUT HER FATHERHOOD JOURNEY IN REAL LIFE

While each actor has their own way of preparing for their roles, Karan feels it is his personal experience that is making it easier for him to shoot with a kid. It is indeed a very emotional journey for Karan since his kids stay away in Delhi, while he is working here in Mumbai, Karan finds himself very lucky to have little Nihan as his co-star.

Karan Vohra said, "I was blessed with twin boys last year and I must say there is nothing more fulfilling than being a father. My kids and wife live in Delhi while I am shooting in Mumbai. I do miss them but I take time off in-between shoot to visit them. When I signed up for Main Hoon Saath Tere I knew I will be playing a father-figure to a kid, and I was looking forward to it as I will get to play a father in reel life too.."

He adds, "Nihan is very hard-working, and we immediately hit it off. I treat him as my own child and imagine how I would be with my kids when they will be of his age and react accordingly in the scenes. Off-screen, I try to bond with him and play with him, which will eventually, help us in our scenes with each other. He loves asking questions, and I love to answer and teach him. In a way I am getting prepared to become a better father to my kids when they will be of his age."

MAIN HOON SAATH TERE LAUNCH DATE & TIME SLOT: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

While Karan is very excited about playing a father-like figure to Nihan in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch an innocent take on love, life, and relationships, which is all set to unfold. Produced by Full House Media, Main Hoon Saath Tere will premiere starting 29th April, at 07:30 pm only on Zee TV!