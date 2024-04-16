Main Hoon Saath Tere Launch Date, Full Cast: Mansi Srivastava To Play The Villain In Zee TV Show

Main
Hoon
Saath
Tere
Update:
Zee
TV's
upcoming
show
-
Main
Hoon
Saath
Tere
is
set
to
take
its
viewers
through
the
journey
of
a
single
mother,
Janvi
(Ulka
Gupta),
underlining
the
constant
social
scrutiny
and
numerous
challenges
a
mother
has
to
face
while
doubling
up
as
a
parent.
MAIN
HOON
SAATH
TERE
PLOT,
FULL
CAST,
&
OTHER
DETAILS
Janvi
lives
with
her
son
Kian,
who
is
the
nucleus
of
her
world
but
despite
their
strong
bond,
Kian
experiences
the
void
of
a
man's
presence
in
the
house,
more
as
a
partner
for
his
mother
than
a
father
for
himself.
Things
get
more
complicated
as
Janvi
encounters
Aryaman,
a
wealthy
businessman,
and
they
both
find
themselves
working
together.
Witness
Kian
as
he
becomes
the
driving
force
in
the
relationship
between
his
mother,
who
is
single,
and
the
man
who
has
feelings
for
her.
While
popular
actor
Ulka
Gupta
and
heartthrob
Karan
Vohra
will
be
playing
leads,
featuring
alongside
them
will
be
prominent
television
actor
Mansi
Srivastava.
She
will
be
seen
playing
Aryaman's
sister,
Raina.
Although
she
is
the
youngest
daughter
of
the
Bundela
family,
she
is
very
ambitious
and
works
hard
to
achieve
her
goals.
But
she
despises
Aryaman
and
doesn't
want
him
to
own
any
part
of
the
Bundela
property
as
he
is
the
son
from
her
father's
second
marriage.
Her
character
in
the
show
will
be
the
source
of
a
lot
of
conflict
and
complications
in
Aryaman's
life.
MAIN
HOON
SAATH
TERE
MAIN
VILLAIN:
MANSI
SRIVASTAVA
TO
PLAY
NEGTAIVE
ROLE
Mansi
Srivastava
said,
"I
am
back
on
Zee
TV
after
my
stint
in
Kundali
Bhagya,
and
my
role
in
Main
Hoon
Saath
Tere
is
even
more
exciting.
My
character,
Raina
will
keep
the
audience
on
the
edge
of
their
seats
with
her
wickedness.
The
look
is
classy
and
sharp
with
straight,
silky
hair
and
designer
sarees.
She
acts
very
entitled,
and
as
Aryaman
is
her
step-brother,
she
feels
he
doesn't
deserve
any
of
the
inheritance.
She
is
vile
and
can
go
to
any
lengths
to
fulfill
her
needs.
I
have
started
shooting
for
the
show
and
am
looking
forward
to
seeing
the
audience's
reaction
towards
our
show
and
my
new
character."
While
Mansi
is
very
excited
about
this
role,
it
will
be
interesting
for
the
viewers
to
watch
an
innocent
take
on
love,
life,
and
relationships,
which
is
all
set
to
unfold.
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
MAIN
HOON
SAATH
TERE
To
watch
Mansi
Srivastava,
tune
in
to
Main
Hoon
Saath
Tere,
starting
29th
April,
at
07:30
pm
only
on
Zee
TV!