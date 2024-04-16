Main Hoon Saath Tere Launch Date, Full Cast: Mansi Srivastava To Play The Villain In Zee TV Show

Main Hoon Saath Tere Update: Zee TV's upcoming show - Main Hoon Saath Tere is set to take its viewers through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka Gupta), underlining the constant social scrutiny and numerous challenges a mother has to face while doubling up as a parent.

MAIN HOON SAATH TERE PLOT, FULL CAST, & OTHER DETAILS

Janvi lives with her son Kian, who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a man's presence in the house, more as a partner for his mother than a father for himself. Things get more complicated as Janvi encounters Aryaman, a wealthy businessman, and they both find themselves working together. Witness Kian as he becomes the driving force in the relationship between his mother, who is single, and the man who has feelings for her.

While popular actor Ulka Gupta and heartthrob Karan Vohra will be playing leads, featuring alongside them will be prominent television actor Mansi Srivastava. She will be seen playing Aryaman's sister, Raina. Although she is the youngest daughter of the Bundela family, she is very ambitious and works hard to achieve her goals. But she despises Aryaman and doesn't want him to own any part of the Bundela property as he is the son from her father's second marriage.

Her character in the show will be the source of a lot of conflict and complications in Aryaman's life.

MAIN HOON SAATH TERE MAIN VILLAIN: MANSI SRIVASTAVA TO PLAY NEGTAIVE ROLE

Mansi Srivastava said, "I am back on Zee TV after my stint in Kundali Bhagya, and my role in Main Hoon Saath Tere is even more exciting. My character, Raina will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with her wickedness. The look is classy and sharp with straight, silky hair and designer sarees. She acts very entitled, and as Aryaman is her step-brother, she feels he doesn't deserve any of the inheritance. She is vile and can go to any lengths to fulfill her needs. I have started shooting for the show and am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction towards our show and my new character."

While Mansi is very excited about this role, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch an innocent take on love, life, and relationships, which is all set to unfold.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH MAIN HOON SAATH TERE

To watch Mansi Srivastava, tune in to Main Hoon Saath Tere, starting 29th April, at 07:30 pm only on Zee TV!