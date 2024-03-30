Manisha Rani Claims It's The End Of Elvisha; Reveals The REAL Reason For Unfollowing Elvish Yadav

In
the
latest
development
within
the
digital
content
creator
community,
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
winner
Manisha
Rani,
a
prominent
figure
known
for
her
engaging
vlogs,
disclosed
the
motives
behind
her
decision
to
unfollow
Elvish
Yadav
in
her
video.
,
In
a
recent
interview,
Elvish
Yadav
criticized
Manisha
Rani
as
"childish" for
unfollowing
him
on
social
media.
Manisha,
in
response,
posted
a
vlog
on
YouTube
where
she
disclosed
the
reasons
behind
her
decision.
She
referred
to
Elvish's
mocking
remarks
towards
her,
which
led
to
an
increase
in
supportive
messages
from
her
fans.
In
her
vlog,
Manisha
said,
Elvish
Yadav's
team
member
Kataria
sent
me
a
request
to
collaborate
for
a
video.
We
shot
the
video
together
and
I
even
accepted
the
collaboration
request.
However,
Elvish
added
a
cover
photo
of
him
with
Akshay
Kumar
sir.
I
was
disappointed
with
his
actions.
My
team
and
I
contacted
Elvish
Yadav's
team
3-4
to
change
the
cover
photo
and
asked
them
to
keep
his
picture
with
me
and
they
even
agreed
to
do
the
same.
However,
when
my
team
called
them
last
time
to
make
sure
that
he
added
the
picture,
Elvish
denied
doing
that
and
asked
me
to
keep
a
photo
of
my
family
members
in
the
next
video.
His
statement
left
me
heartbroken.
Hence,
I
decided
to
unfollow
him
on
social
media."
In
addition
to
that,
Manisha
also
revealed
that
Elvish
Yadav
had
unfollowed
her
earlier
on
which
She
said,
"When
I
called
him
and
asked
what
was
going
on,
he
replied
that
it's
okay,
I
only
unfollowed
you
for
fun."
He
also
remarked,
'Itni
Toh
masti
Mazak
chalta
rahta
hai'.
She
also
expressed
her
disappointment,
says,
"If
he
had
time
to
create
controversy
at
that
time,
he
could
take
the
time
now
to
call
and
ask
me
what
happened."
Manisha
added
that
at
that
time,
she
called
him
as
she
wanted
to
maintain
their
friendship
and
kept
her
self-respect
aside,
but
he
didn't
reciprocate.
She
mentioned
that
if
he
would
have
called
and
asked
about
the
reason
instead
of
labelling
it
as
childish
behaviour,
they
could
have
still
been
friends.
The
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
finalist
concluded,
"This
is
the
end
of
Elvisha."