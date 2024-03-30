Manisha Rani Claims It's The End Of Elvisha; Reveals The REAL Reason For Unfollowing Elvish Yadav

In the latest development within the digital content creator community, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani, a prominent figure known for her engaging vlogs, disclosed the motives behind her decision to unfollow Elvish Yadav in her video. , In a recent interview, Elvish Yadav criticized Manisha Rani as "childish" for unfollowing him on social media. Manisha, in response, posted a vlog on YouTube where she disclosed the reasons behind her decision. She referred to Elvish's mocking remarks towards her, which led to an increase in supportive messages from her fans.

In her vlog, Manisha said, Elvish Yadav's team member Kataria sent me a request to collaborate for a video. We shot the video together and I even accepted the collaboration request. However, Elvish added a cover photo of him with Akshay Kumar sir. I was disappointed with his actions. My team and I contacted Elvish Yadav's team 3-4 to change the cover photo and asked them to keep his picture with me and they even agreed to do the same. However, when my team called them last time to make sure that he added the picture, Elvish denied doing that and asked me to keep a photo of my family members in the next video. His statement left me heartbroken. Hence, I decided to unfollow him on social media."

In addition to that, Manisha also revealed that Elvish Yadav had unfollowed her earlier on which She said, "When I called him and asked what was going on, he replied that it's okay, I only unfollowed you for fun." He also remarked, 'Itni Toh masti Mazak chalta rahta hai'. She also expressed her disappointment, says, "If he had time to create controversy at that time, he could take the time now to call and ask me what happened."

Manisha added that at that time, she called him as she wanted to maintain their friendship and kept her self-respect aside, but he didn't reciprocate. She mentioned that if he would have called and asked about the reason instead of labelling it as childish behaviour, they could have still been friends. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist concluded, "This is the end of Elvisha."