Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav Friendship OVER? Bigg Boss Star REACTS To 'Instagram Unfollow' Controversy

Manisha
Rani-Elvish
Yadav
controversy:
It
is
said
that
equations
change
within
a
few
minutes
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
It
is
true
as
a
few
celebrities
are
able
to
maintain
their
friendship
while
playing
the
game
in
Salman
Khan's
show.
Sidharth
Shukla-Asim
Riaz,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary-Archana
Gautam,
Vicky
Jain-Abhishek
Kumar,
who
earlier
formed
a
bond
in
their
respective
seasons,
had
ugly
spats
in
the
later
stage
of
the
game.
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
turned
out
to
be
an
exception
as
the
likes
of
Elvish
Yadav,
Manisha
Rani,
Abhishek
Malhan,
Bebika
Dhurve
and
Pooja
Bhatt
were
able
to
preserve
their
friendship
inside
the
BB
house.
However,
things
turned
ugly
for
a
popular
duo
in
recent
times.
We
are
talking
about
Elvish
Yadav
and
Manisha
Rani.
It
all
started
when
fans
noticed
that
Manisha
Rani
and
Elvish
Yadav
unfollowed
each
other
on
Instagram.
The
eagle-eyed
fans
were
quick
enough
to
point
out
that
the
two
celebs
faced
issues.
After
staying
tight-lipped
about
the
conjecture,
Elvish
confirmed
that
their
friendship
has
suffered
issues.
Manisha
Rani
also
broke
her
silence
over
the
matter,
alleging
that
Elvish's
friends
took
a
dig
at
her
and
she
was
hurt
by
his
actions.
Wondering
what
was
the
reason
behind
their
rumoured
fight?
It
is
said
that
Manisha
was
upset
with
Elvish
for
not
putting
her
picture
as
the
cover
photo
on
an
Instagram
reel.
The
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
winner
maintained
that
if
he
can
collaborate
with
her
for
an
Instagram
reel,
he
should
have
added
her
picture
on
the
cover
photo.
Things
turned
ugly
as
their
fans
got
involved
and
took
nasty
digs
at
each
other.