Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav Friendship OVER? Bigg Boss Star REACTS To 'Instagram Unfollow' Controversy

Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav controversy: It is said that equations change within a few minutes inside the Bigg Boss house. It is true as a few celebrities are able to maintain their friendship while playing the game in Salman Khan's show. Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam, Vicky Jain-Abhishek Kumar, who earlier formed a bond in their respective seasons, had ugly spats in the later stage of the game.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 turned out to be an exception as the likes of Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt were able to preserve their friendship inside the BB house. However, things turned ugly for a popular duo in recent times. We are talking about Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani.

It all started when fans noticed that Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav unfollowed each other on Instagram. The eagle-eyed fans were quick enough to point out that the two celebs faced issues. After staying tight-lipped about the conjecture, Elvish confirmed that their friendship has suffered issues.

Manisha Rani also broke her silence over the matter, alleging that Elvish's friends took a dig at her and she was hurt by his actions. Wondering what was the reason behind their rumoured fight? It is said that Manisha was upset with Elvish for not putting her picture as the cover photo on an Instagram reel.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner maintained that if he can collaborate with her for an Instagram reel, he should have added her picture on the cover photo. Things turned ugly as their fans got involved and took nasty digs at each other.