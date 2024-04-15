Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Winner Manisha Rani Reveals SHOCKING Details About The Prize Money, “50 Per Cent…”

Manisha Rani Opens Up About Winning Prize Money: Manisha Rani has been grabbing the headlines ever since she became the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. However, her recent revelation brought up some shocking facts that the fans may not have anticipated.

Manisha Rani Took To Vlog to Open Up About Winning Prize Money

Manisha Rani took to her vlog on Sunday, April 14, and announced a few facts and the truth behind winning prize money in a reality show. In her YouTube vlog where content creator Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh joined her, Manisha said, "The Jhalak winning amount still hasn't come, and they will deduct half of it. People think it's raining money in my life, but that only happens with those who have a Crorepati boyfriend, but neither do I have a Crorepati nor a boyfriend."

To which, Thugesh said, "This is the reality of reality shows."

Watch the full video here:

Manisha Rani Spoke Up After Winning The Show

After winning the dance reality show on March 2, Manisha said in a video, "Finally, I won the show. My biggest dream has been fulfilled. I had started my career with dance. Dance is my first love and it is because of it that I left my house. And now that I have won a dance reality show, all my dreams are fulfilled."

When Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Opened Up About His Prize Money

Earlier, Shiv Thakare said on his appearance on Bharti and Haarsh's podcast, "When I came on Bigg Boss 16, a lot of people told me to take a permanent job with Bigg Boss. After winning Bigg Boss Marathi, when I came to Hindi, I realised that they get paid a lot of money. I did get my Bigg Boss Marathi winning amount, but half of it was taken by the government. The winning amount was Rs 25 lakh, but due to the other two finalists, Rs 8 lakh was reduced. I was supposed to get Rs 17 lakh, but I only received Rs 11.5 lakh in my account."