Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Winner Manisha Rani Reveals SHOCKING Details About The Prize Money, “50 Per Cent…”

Manisha
Rani
Opens
Up
About
Winning
Prize
Money:
Manisha
Rani
has
been
grabbing
the
headlines
ever
since
she
became
the
winner
of
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
season
11.
However,
her
recent
revelation
brought
up
some
shocking
facts
that
the
fans
may
not
have
anticipated.
Manisha
Rani
Took
To
Vlog
to
Open
Up
About
Winning
Prize
Money
Manisha
Rani
took
to
her
vlog
on
Sunday,
April
14,
and
announced
a
few
facts
and
the
truth
behind
winning
prize
money
in
a
reality
show.
In
her
YouTube
vlog
where
content
creator
Mahesh
Keshwala
aka
Thugesh
joined
her,
Manisha
said,
"The
Jhalak
winning
amount
still
hasn't
come,
and
they
will
deduct
half
of
it.
People
think
it's
raining
money
in
my
life,
but
that
only
happens
with
those
who
have
a
Crorepati
boyfriend,
but
neither
do
I
have
a
Crorepati
nor
a
boyfriend."
To
which,
Thugesh
said,
"This
is
the
reality
of
reality
shows."
Watch
the
full
video
here:
Manisha
Rani
Spoke
Up
After
Winning
The
Show
After
winning
the
dance
reality
show
on
March
2,
Manisha
said
in
a
video,
"Finally,
I
won
the
show.
My
biggest
dream
has
been
fulfilled.
I
had
started
my
career
with
dance.
Dance
is
my
first
love
and
it
is
because
of
it
that
I
left
my
house.
And
now
that
I
have
won
a
dance
reality
show,
all
my
dreams
are
fulfilled."
When
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
Winner
Shiv
Thakare
Opened
Up
About
His
Prize
Money
Earlier,
Shiv
Thakare
said
on
his
appearance
on
Bharti
and
Haarsh's
podcast,
"When
I
came
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
a
lot
of
people
told
me
to
take
a
permanent
job
with
Bigg
Boss.
After
winning
Bigg
Boss
Marathi,
when
I
came
to
Hindi,
I
realised
that
they
get
paid
a
lot
of
money.
I
did
get
my
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
winning
amount,
but
half
of
it
was
taken
by
the
government.
The
winning
amount
was
Rs
25
lakh,
but
due
to
the
other
two
finalists,
Rs
8
lakh
was
reduced.
I
was
supposed
to
get
Rs
17
lakh,
but
I
only
received
Rs
11.5
lakh
in
my
account."
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 17:22 [IST]