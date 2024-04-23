MasterChef India Telugu New Episode: Chef Nikitha Umesh On MasterChef Telugu Top 10 Contestants

Deemed
as
a
gastronomical
extravaganza,
Sony
LIV's
MasterChef
India
is
proudly
expanding
its
culinary
reach
to
the
regional
audiences
with
MasterChef
India
Telugu.
Numerous
people
aspire
to
take
their
love
for
food
to
the
next
level
by
honing
their
culinary
skills
and
becoming
chefs,
MasterChef
India
Telugu
is
one
such
show
that
is
offering
this
opportunity
to
its
contestants.
Celebrity
chefs
Sanjay
Thumma,
Nikitha
Umesh,
and
Chalapathi
Rao
will
not
just
judge
the
show
but
will
also
mentor
the
home
cooks
in
the
journey
of
their
food
discovery.
Chef
Nikitha
Umesh
candidly
shares
her
journey
as
she
steps
into
the
world
of
MasterChef
India
Telugu,
"MasterChef
India
has
truly
been
a
guiding
light
for
home
cooks
worldwide,
and
I've
been
fortunate
enough
to
be
inspired
by
its
magic,
just
like
countless
others.
As
a
child,
it
ignited
a
fire
within
me
for
cooking,
ultimately
shaping
my
journey
into
becoming
a
professional
chef.
Now,
life
has
come
full
circle
as
I
find
myself
on
the
other
side
of
the
table,
serving
as
a
judge
for
the
incredible
talents
on
MasterChef
Telugu.
These
10
home
cooks
hail
from
diverse
backgrounds,
but
they
share
one
common
thread:
a
deep-seated
love
for
food.
It's
incredible
to
witness
their
passion
and
innovation
unfold
in
the
kitchen."
