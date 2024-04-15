Bigg Boss 17 Winner MC Stan's Unforgettable Moment Meeting 'Crush' Kriti Sanon At Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Update: MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a Pune-born rap sensation, has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the Indian hip-hop scene. Renowned for his magnetic stage presence and chart-topping albums, Stan became a household name on TV after winning the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan and continues to captivate audiences with his electrifying performances.

MC STAN MEETS KRITI SANON AT DILJIT DOSANJH'S CONCERT

Recently, at a star-studded event, the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai, MC Stan found himself in the company of many Bollywood stars and one of them was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Kriti Sanon. This was the moment he was waiting for as the talented actress is his crush. Yes, you read that right!

Not waiting time, MC Stan got a picture clicked with Kriti Sanon which is currently going viral on the internet. Taking to Instagram, the hugely popular rapper shared a snapshot of himself with the Bollywood stunner from the concert, accompanied by a bold caption, "Crush. For real @kritisanon. Love me when the rest of them won't. Dammmmm!!!" This declaration of admiration left fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

Take a look at his Instagram story below:

Through his candid Instagram story, MC Stan showcased a vulnerable and relatable side, reminding fans of the power of honesty and authenticity in the entertainment world. As the story unfolds, one thing is clear - Stan and Kriti's unexpected connection has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of their admirers.

In the photo, he's beaming with joy while posing with his 'crush' Kriti Sanon. Well, even the actress is looking stunning as always. Don't you agree? Share your views in the comments section below.