Bigg Boss 17 Winner MC Stan's Unforgettable Moment Meeting 'Crush' Kriti Sanon At Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Diljit
Dosanjh
Concert
Update:
MC
Stan,
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
16
and
a
Pune-born
rap
sensation,
has
firmly
established
himself
as
a
powerhouse
in
the
Indian
hip-hop
scene.
Renowned
for
his
magnetic
stage
presence
and
chart-topping
albums,
Stan
became
a
household
name
on
TV
after
winning
the
controversial
reality
show
hosted
by
Salman
Khan
and
continues
to
captivate
audiences
with
his
electrifying
performances.
MC
STAN
MEETS
KRITI
SANON
AT
DILJIT
DOSANJH'S
CONCERT
Recently,
at
a
star-studded
event,
the
Diljit
Dosanjh
concert
in
Mumbai,
MC
Stan
found
himself
in
the
company
of
many
Bollywood
stars
and
one
of
them
was
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
star
Kriti
Sanon.
This
was
the
moment
he
was
waiting
for
as
the
talented
actress
is
his
crush.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Not
waiting
time,
MC
Stan
got
a
picture
clicked
with
Kriti
Sanon
which
is
currently
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Taking
to
Instagram,
the
hugely
popular
rapper
shared
a
snapshot
of
himself
with
the
Bollywood
stunner
from
the
concert,
accompanied
by
a
bold
caption,
"Crush.
For
real
@kritisanon.
Love
me
when
the
rest
of
them
won't.
Dammmmm!!!" This
declaration
of
admiration
left
fans
buzzing
with
excitement
and
speculation.
Through
his
candid
Instagram
story,
MC
Stan
showcased
a
vulnerable
and
relatable
side,
reminding
fans
of
the
power
of
honesty
and
authenticity
in
the
entertainment
world.
As
the
story
unfolds,
one
thing
is
clear
-
Stan
and
Kriti's
unexpected
connection
has
left
an
indelible
mark
on
the
hearts
and
minds
of
their
admirers.
In
the
photo,
he's
beaming
with
joy
while
posing
with
his
'crush'
Kriti
Sanon.
Well,
even
the
actress
is
looking
stunning
as
always.
Don't
you
agree?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.