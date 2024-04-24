Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara First Episode: Avinash Mishra Opens Up On Upcoming Twist In Star Plus Show

Star
Plus
introduces
a
fresh
narrative,
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara,
featuring
Prerna
Singh,
Avinash
Mishra,
and
Aarchi
Sachdeva.
This
drama,
rooted
in
Pune,
unfolds
the
life
of
Sajeeri,
portrayed
by
Prerna
Singh.
As
someone
who's
always
been
friend-zoned
and
overlooked,
Sajeeri's
aspirations
and
challenges
form
the
core
of
the
storyline.
The
show
promises
to
delve
into
her
journey
towards
self-assurance,
highlighted
by
her
passion
for
cooking
and
dreams
of
becoming
a
chef.
The
narrative
intricately
weaves
the
relationship
between
Sajeeri
and
Shivam,
played
by
Avinash
Mishra,
exploring
the
dynamics
of
their
bond.
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
aims
to
capture
the
essence
of
Sajeeri's
transformation,
from
being
seen
as
ordinary
to
realizing
her
own
worth
and
potential.
The
show's
premise
has
already
captivated
the
audience,
building
anticipation
with
its
engaging
promos.
Avinash
Mishra,
who
embodies
Shivam,
shared
his
excitement
and
nervousness
about
the
show's
launch.
He
emphasized
the
unique
blend
of
romance
and
comedy
the
show
offers,
enriched
with
emotional
layers
between
the
characters.
Mishra
expressed
gratitude
towards
the
fans
for
their
unwavering
support
and
looked
forward
to
their
reactions
to
this
new
venture.
Launching
today,
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
will
be
available
to
viewers
every
day
of
the
week
at
6.30
p.m.
on
Star
Plus.
This
show
marks
the
channel's
venture
into
exploring
themes
of
self-discovery
and
the
complexities
of
relationships
through
the
lens
of
a
light-hearted
narrative.
As
the
curtains
rise
on
this
eagerly
awaited
drama,
fans
are
all
set
to
embark
on
Sajeeri's
journey
from
being
underestimated
to
shining
in
the
spotlight
of
life
and
love.