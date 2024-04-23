Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Launch Date: Prerna Singh Takes Inspiration From Shilpa Shetty To Play Sajeeri

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Update: Star Plus is delving into new territory with their latest project, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, featuring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. Set in Pune, the series follows the story of Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), a girl who's often relegated to the friend zone, taken for granted, and relied upon.

MEETHA KHATTA PYAAR HAMARA STORYLINE

Will Sajeeri ever realize her potential to shine in both life and love? The show will explore the dynamics between Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra), highlighting Sajeeri's blossoming confidence in the kitchen as she aspires to become a chef.

At its core, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara focuses on Sajeeri's internal journey of self-transformation, showcasing her evolution from ordinary to extraordinary confidence.

Prerna Singh will be seen essaying the character of Sajeeri in the show. Sajeeri is aware of her flaws, which she takes as a boon for her, though due to these flaws, she is taken for granted by others. Sajeeri does not have a remarkable look yet she has always been optimistic in life.

PRERNA SINGH TAKES INSPIRATION FROM SHILPA SHETTY

In order to attain perfection for her role as Sajeeri, Prerna Singh takes inspiration from Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The way she created waves with her personality, indeed drove the generation. Interestingly, did you know, Just like Shilpa Shetty, Sajeeri too loves cooking? It's indeed interesting to know these two actresses share the same interests. We cannot wait to witness Sajeeri's transformation, just like Shilpa Shetty in the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara!

Prerna Singh, aka Sajeeri, from the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, shares, "Sajeeri is a girl who wears her heart on her sleeves; though she is aware of her flaws, Sajeeri takes them as a boon. The audience will get to witness the internal self-transformation journey of Sajeeri in the show. Talking about Sajeeri, I personally took inspiration from Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty. There is one quality of Shilpa Shetty that I adore: her love for cooking, which also helped me mold myself into the character of Sajeeri, as Sajeeri loves cooking and aspires to become a chef. Shilpa Shetty's journey of transformation is truly an inspiration for me."

MEETA KHATTA PYAAR HAMARA LAUNCH DATE: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara is all set to air on April 24 at 6.30 pm on Star Plus.