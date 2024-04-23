Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Launch Date: Prerna Singh Takes Inspiration From Shilpa Shetty To Play Sajeeri

Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
Update:
Star
Plus
is
delving
into
new
territory
with
their
latest
project,
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara,
featuring
Prerna
Singh,
Avinash
Mishra,
and
Aarchi
Sachdeva.
Set
in
Pune,
the
series
follows
the
story
of
Sajeeri
(Prerna
Singh),
a
girl
who's
often
relegated
to
the
friend
zone,
taken
for
granted,
and
relied
upon.
MEETHA
KHATTA
PYAAR
HAMARA
STORYLINE
Will
Sajeeri
ever
realize
her
potential
to
shine
in
both
life
and
love?
The
show
will
explore
the
dynamics
between
Sajeeri
and
Shivam
(Avinash
Mishra),
highlighting
Sajeeri's
blossoming
confidence
in
the
kitchen
as
she
aspires
to
become
a
chef.
At
its
core,
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
focuses
on
Sajeeri's
internal
journey
of
self-transformation,
showcasing
her
evolution
from
ordinary
to
extraordinary
confidence.
Prerna
Singh
will
be
seen
essaying
the
character
of
Sajeeri
in
the
show.
Sajeeri
is
aware
of
her
flaws,
which
she
takes
as
a
boon
for
her,
though
due
to
these
flaws,
she
is
taken
for
granted
by
others.
Sajeeri
does
not
have
a
remarkable
look
yet
she
has
always
been
optimistic
in
life.
PRERNA
SINGH
TAKES
INSPIRATION
FROM
SHILPA
SHETTY
In
order
to
attain
perfection
for
her
role
as
Sajeeri,
Prerna
Singh
takes
inspiration
from
Bollywood
diva
Shilpa
Shetty.
She
is
one
of
the
most
sought-after
actresses
in
Bollywood.
The
way
she
created
waves
with
her
personality,
indeed
drove
the
generation.
Interestingly,
did
you
know,
Just
like
Shilpa
Shetty,
Sajeeri
too
loves
cooking?
It's
indeed
interesting
to
know
these
two
actresses
share
the
same
interests.
We
cannot
wait
to
witness
Sajeeri's
transformation,
just
like
Shilpa
Shetty
in
the
Star
Plus
show
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara!
Prerna
Singh,
aka
Sajeeri,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara,
shares,
"Sajeeri
is
a
girl
who
wears
her
heart
on
her
sleeves;
though
she
is
aware
of
her
flaws,
Sajeeri
takes
them
as
a
boon.
The
audience
will
get
to
witness
the
internal
self-transformation
journey
of
Sajeeri
in
the
show.
Talking
about
Sajeeri,
I
personally
took
inspiration
from
Bollywood
Diva
Shilpa
Shetty.
There
is
one
quality
of
Shilpa
Shetty
that
I
adore:
her
love
for
cooking,
which
also
helped
me
mold
myself
into
the
character
of
Sajeeri,
as
Sajeeri
loves
cooking
and
aspires
to
become
a
chef.
Shilpa
Shetty's
journey
of
transformation
is
truly
an
inspiration
for
me."
MEETA
KHATTA
PYAAR
HAMARA
LAUNCH
DATE:
HERE'S
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
is
all
set
to
air
on
April
24
at
6.30
pm
on
Star
Plus.