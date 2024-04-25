Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara TWIST: Here's How Avinash Mishra Took Inspiration From Akshay Kumar

Star
Plus
is
introducing
a
fresh
narrative
with
its
latest
television
drama,
"Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara," featuring
an
ensemble
cast
including
Prerna
Singh,
Avinash
Mishra,
and
Aarchi
Sachdeva.
This
unique
storyline
unfolds
in
Pune,
spotlighting
the
life
of
Sajeeri,
portrayed
by
Prerna
Singh.
Sajeeri's
journey
from
being
perpetually
friend-zoned
and
overlooked
to
discovering
her
self-worth
and
ambition
of
becoming
a
chef
forms
the
essence
of
the
series.
The
dynamic
between
Sajeeri
and
Shivam,
played
by
Avinash
Mishra,
adds
depth
to
the
narrative,
illustrating
the
transformation
of
Sajeeri's
self-confidence
through
her
culinary
passions.
Avinash
Mishra
steps
into
the
shoes
of
Shivam,
a
proficient
chef,
drawing
inspiration
from
Bollywood’s
Akshay
Kumar
for
his
role.
Akshay
Kumar's
own
past
as
a
chef
in
Dhaka
and
Bangkok
before
his
acting
career
serves
as
a
blueprint
for
Mishra's
portrayal
of
Shivam.
This
parallel
not
only
enriches
Mishra's
character
but
also
pays
homage
to
Akshay
Kumar's
versatile
background.
Mishra's
dedication
to
embodying
Shivam's
culinary
expertise,
inspired
by
Kumar's
life,
promises
a
captivating
watch
for
the
audience.
In
a
statement,
Avinash
Mishra
shares
insights
into
his
character,
Shivam,
who
is
not
just
a
chef
but
also
a
café
owner.
Mishra
reveals
his
methodical
approach
to
capturing
the
essence
of
his
role
through
Akshay
Kumar's
inspiring
career
trajectory.
According
to
Mishra,
viewers
can
anticipate
a
multifaceted
depiction
of
Shivam,
infused
with
the
spirit
and
professional
ethos
reminiscent
of
Akshay
Kumar.
This
deliberate
character
development
invites
viewers
to
stay
tuned
for
a
storyline
where
culinary
artistry
plays
a
significant
role.
"Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara"
is
scheduled
to
air
every
day,
including
weekends,
at
6.30
p.m.
on
Star
Plus.
This
show
not
only
promises
to
entertain
but
also
to
inspire
with
its
underlying
message
of
self-realization
and
aspiration.
Through
the
interplay
of
food,
love,
and
personal
growth,
"Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara"
aims
to
strike
a
chord
with
its
audience,
making
it
a
must-watch
for
those
who
relish
a
blend
of
emotion
and
ambition
on
screen.