Mera Balam Thanedaar Star Shruti Choudhary Reveals The Kind Of Husband She Wants In Real Life

COLORS' 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' continues to entertain viewers with its compelling narrative that unfolds between an underage bride, Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), and a police inspector, Veer (Shagun Pandey). Despite their initial differences, the two embark on a journey to build a foundation of trust and navigate the complexities of married life. While Shruti's portrayal of the character Bulbul has consistently garnered praise, it is Shagun's performance as Veer that has also been earning widespread recognition. In a heartfelt revelation, the talented actress expressed her desire to find a life partner similar to her on-screen counterpart, Veer.

Shruti Choudhary says, "When I imagine the perfect couple, God 'Laxmi' and 'Narayan' come to mind. I've always envisioned my partner embodying the virtues of Lord Narayan, and watching Veer's character in the show reflects many of those qualities. His caring and devoted nature towards Bulbul warms my heart. Veer consistently prioritizes her happiness and well-being. In Bulbul and Veer, I see echoes of the timeless love shared by Laxmi and Narayan."

In the ongoing plot, Veer surprises Bulbul with a college outfit, but she chooses a saree instead. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Drishti conspire against Bulbul, exposing Vardhan's role. Bulbul faces ragging at college, bravely disclosing her connection with Varnika. Veer witnesses her resilience and stands by her against Varnika's intimidation. Drishti inadvertently takes credit for Bulbul's meal, and Rukmani warns Veer about campus safety concerns. Veer uncovers Avinash's involvement in a dubious scheme. Will he succeed in ensuring campus safety?

