Mera Balam Thanedaar Weekly Synopsis: Will Veer's Heroic Act Bring Him closer To Bulbul?

Mera Balam Update: In tonight's (April 10) episode, during the Gangaur Visarjan, Bulbul's fall down the stairs reveals Drishti's plan to expose her fake pregnancy. When she is rushed to the hospital, it's disclosed she isn't pregnant, which shocks Sulakshana. Meanwhile, Veer succeeds in a raid but is interrupted by news of Bulbul's accident.

At the hospital, the doctor confirms Bulbul is not pregnant due to Veer and Bulbul's unconsummated marriage. Bulbul admits the truth to Sulakshana, who offers forgiveness. Back home, Sulakshana questions Bb's relationship with Veer, met with silence. Later, Sulakshana, enraged, drags Bulbul outside, intending to throw her out, where they encounter a stunned Vardhan at the door. Will Bulbul's silence about her relationship with Veer tear the family apart?

11th April (Thursday)

In tomorrow's episode, Vardhan advises Sulakshana to reconsider his approach towards Bulbul, stressing her role as a daughter-in-law. However, Bulbul leaves to complete her Gangaur ritual alone. Meanwhile, Bulbul overhears a conversation in the temple, sparking an idea. Later, Ratan approaches Bulbul, unaware of Veer's presence, leading to a dramatic encounter between them. Will Sulakshan listen to Vardhan's counsel?

12th April (Friday)

In Friday's episode, Veer and Bulbul agree to a farmhouse getaway announced by Vardhan, surprising Bulbul. However, Bulbul's secretive conversation with Vardhan raises questions about their plan. In the meantime, Sulakshana warns Bulbul about her last chance to fix things, giving her laddoos. Meanwhile, Drishti overhears Geeta and Bulbul's discussion about Devendra's baby idea, vowing to keep Bulbul away from Veer. Drishti instigates Ratan against Bulbul, leading to a dangerous confrontation at the farmhouse. Later, Veer, influenced by laddoos, goes missing, endangering Bulbul and Drishti. However, Veer's timely intervention saves them, forming an unexpected alliance with Drishti.

