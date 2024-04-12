Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile Actress Manisha Saxena Sizzles In Off-Shoulder Dress As She Celebrates Birthday In Style
Television actress Manisha Saxena celebrated her birthday on April 12 with a lively party, sharing the joy on social media. Known for her roles in TV and movies, Manisha's celebration was marked by dancing, cake, and heartfelt moments with fans and family.
Actress
Manisha
Saxena,
celebrated
her
birthday
on
12
April
in
a
grand
style,
surrounded
by
her
loved
ones.
Known
for
her
roles
in
television
and
movies,
Manisha
chose
to
make
her
special
day
memorable
by
sharing
moments
from
her
midnight
celebration
on
social
media.
Fans
were
treated
to
a
glimpse
of
the
actress
cutting
her
birthday
cake
alongside
dhol
walas,
and
dancing
to
the
rhythm
of
the
beats,
showcasing
the
joyous
occasion.
Manisha
Saxena,
currently
portraying
the
character
Shruti
in
the
Dangal
TV
show
"Milke
bhi
hum
na
mile",
looked
stunning
in
an
off-shoulder
mini
dress
at
her
birthday
party.
Her
glamorous
appearance
and
the
lively
celebration
caught
everyone's
attention,
proving
it
to
be
an
unforgettable
birthday.
The
actress
shared
various
snapshots
and
videos,
including
her
indulgence
in
a
delicious
cake
and
surprises
by
her
close
ones,
amplifying
the
festive
spirit
of
her
birthday.
On
the
work
front,
Manisha
Saxena
has
made
a
name
for
herself
in
the
entertainment
industry.
She
is
widely
recognized
for
her
participation
in
MTV
India's
reality
show
MTV
Love
School.
Her
acting
prowess
was
further
showcased
in
the
movie
"Wajah
Tum
Ho"
(2016).
Besides,
her
television
career
is
marked
by
notable
appearances
in
shows
such
as
"Pehredaar
Piya
Ki",
"Rishta
Likhenge
Hum
Naya",
"Mangalam
Dangalam",
and
"RadhaKrishn".
Her
recent
role
in
Dangal
TV's
show
"Mann
Sundar" cements
her
status
as
a
versatile
actress
in
the
Indian
television
scene.
Manisha's
birthday
celebration
was
a
testament
to
her
vibrant
personality
and
close-knit
relationships,
making
it
a
day
filled
with
love,
laughter,
and
unforgettable
memories.
Her
journey
from
reality
TV
to
significant
roles
in
television
serials
demonstrates
her
evolving
career
and
the
affection
she
garners
from
her
audience.
As
Manisha
Saxena
steps
into
another
year
of
life,
her
fans
eagerly
anticipate
her
future
projects
and
wish
her
continued
success
in
her
professional
and
personal
life.