Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile Actress Manisha Saxena Sizzles In Off-Shoulder Dress As She Celebrates Birthday In Style

Actress Manisha Saxena, celebrated her birthday on 12 April in a grand style, surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her roles in television and movies, Manisha chose to make her special day memorable by sharing moments from her midnight celebration on social media. Fans were treated to a glimpse of the actress cutting her birthday cake alongside dhol walas, and dancing to the rhythm of the beats, showcasing the joyous occasion.



Manisha Saxena, currently portraying the character Shruti in the Dangal TV show "Milke bhi hum na mile", looked stunning in an off-shoulder mini dress at her birthday party. Her glamorous appearance and the lively celebration caught everyone's attention, proving it to be an unforgettable birthday. The actress shared various snapshots and videos, including her indulgence in a delicious cake and surprises by her close ones, amplifying the festive spirit of her birthday.

On the work front, Manisha Saxena has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is widely recognized for her participation in MTV India's reality show MTV Love School. Her acting prowess was further showcased in the movie "Wajah Tum Ho" (2016). Besides, her television career is marked by notable appearances in shows such as "Pehredaar Piya Ki", "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya", "Mangalam Dangalam", and "RadhaKrishn". Her recent role in Dangal TV's show "Mann Sundar" cements her status as a versatile actress in the Indian television scene.

Manisha's birthday celebration was a testament to her vibrant personality and close-knit relationships, making it a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Her journey from reality TV to significant roles in television serials demonstrates her evolving career and the affection she garners from her audience. As Manisha Saxena steps into another year of life, her fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and wish her continued success in her professional and personal life.