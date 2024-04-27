Motu Patlu Groove With Shiamak Davar Ahead Of International Dance Day On Sher Khul Gaye

Who doesn't love spicing up their dance moves? And this International Dance Day, as we dream of our next routine, kid's all-time favourites Motu and Patlu were seen dancing their hearts away with amazing Aneesha Dalal of Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts (SDIPA)!

The day was all about dancing, laughing, and picking up some cool new moves. With leading mom bloggers and the most loved child celebs including Nitya Moyal, Azinkya Mishra, Vidhaan Sharma, Mahi Bhanushali, Hardik Mehta and Arshiya Sharma joining in, together, they enthusiastically learned the choreography to Sher Khul Gaye. Nicktoons Motu and Patlu added to the excitement. What better way to celebrate the spirit of summer than through dance, don't you think?

To celebrate International Dance Day in all its glory, Nickelodeon, with #NickSaysDance, joined hands with the Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts (SDIPA) to create a space where parents, children can express themselves freely, and simply have fun. This association aims to encourage imagination and individuality among kids - all while making it fun! Under this, a special parent-child workshop was hosted by Aneesha Dalal, who taught attendees some cool dance moves.\

On this association, Shiamak Davar said, "I always say you do not have to be a great dancer to dance, it's all about having fun. Dance gives you a lot of power to be yourself, it has become a great form of self expression. Every era is defined by a style and this one is definitely defined by energy and power. I truly believe that the kids of today have the ability to take this wave to new heights. And that's why partnering with Nickelodeon for International Dance Day is a big opportunity to ignite this feeling in children and #NickSaysDance is a lighthearted, fun way to do this"

Motu and Patlu also learnt the hook steps to Shiamak Davar's special reprised version of 'Mohabbat Kar Le'. Uploaded on Nick India's official pages, and currently all over social media, the challenge is getting kids and adults, both in the groove!

"For children, it's crucial to explore avenues beyond the digital realm and that's why dance needs to be a part of school curriculum. It equips them with the tools they need to thrive in whatever path they choose", added Shiamak.

Nickelodeon celebrated International Dance Day with a bang, bringing together the magic of dance and the charm of its iconic Nicktoons Motu Patlu. With #NickSaysDance,

Nickelodeon aims to inspire creativity amongst young dance enthusiasts and build a community through the transformative power of dance.