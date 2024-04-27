Motu Patlu Groove With Shiamak Davar Ahead Of International Dance Day On Sher Khul Gaye

Who
doesn't
love
spicing
up
their
dance
moves?
And
this
International
Dance
Day,
as
we
dream
of
our
next
routine,
kid's
all-time
favourites
Motu
and
Patlu
were
seen
dancing
their
hearts
away
with
amazing
Aneesha
Dalal
of
Shiamak
Davar
Institute
of
Performing
Arts
(SDIPA)!
The
day
was
all
about
dancing,
laughing,
and
picking
up
some
cool
new
moves.
With
leading
mom
bloggers
and
the
most
loved
child
celebs
including
Nitya
Moyal,
Azinkya
Mishra,
Vidhaan
Sharma,
Mahi
Bhanushali,
Hardik
Mehta
and
Arshiya
Sharma
joining
in,
together,
they
enthusiastically
learned
the
choreography
to
Sher
Khul
Gaye.
Nicktoons
Motu
and
Patlu
added
to
the
excitement.
What
better
way
to
celebrate
the
spirit
of
summer
than
through
dance,
don't
you
think?
To
celebrate
International
Dance
Day
in
all
its
glory,
Nickelodeon,
with
#NickSaysDance,
joined
hands
with
the
Shiamak
Davar
Institute
of
Performing
Arts
(SDIPA)
to
create
a
space
where
parents,
children
can
express
themselves
freely,
and
simply
have
fun.
This
association
aims
to
encourage
imagination
and
individuality
among
kids
-
all
while
making
it
fun!
Under
this,
a
special
parent-child
workshop
was
hosted
by
Aneesha
Dalal,
who
taught
attendees
some
cool
dance
moves.\
On
this
association,
Shiamak
Davar
said,
"I
always
say
you
do
not
have
to
be
a
great
dancer
to
dance,
it's
all
about
having
fun.
Dance
gives
you
a
lot
of
power
to
be
yourself,
it
has
become
a
great
form
of
self
expression.
Every
era
is
defined
by
a
style
and
this
one
is
definitely
defined
by
energy
and
power.
I
truly
believe
that
the
kids
of
today
have
the
ability
to
take
this
wave
to
new
heights.
And
that's
why
partnering
with
Nickelodeon
for
International
Dance
Day
is
a
big
opportunity
to
ignite
this
feeling
in
children
and
#NickSaysDance
is
a
lighthearted,
fun
way
to
do
this"
Motu
and
Patlu
also
learnt
the
hook
steps
to
Shiamak
Davar's
special
reprised
version
of
'Mohabbat
Kar
Le'.
Uploaded
on
Nick
India's
official
pages,
and
currently
all
over
social
media,
the
challenge
is
getting
kids
and
adults,
both
in
the
groove!
"For
children,
it's
crucial
to
explore
avenues
beyond
the
digital
realm
and
that's
why
dance
needs
to
be
a
part
of
school
curriculum.
It
equips
them
with
the
tools
they
need
to
thrive
in
whatever
path
they
choose",
added
Shiamak.
Nickelodeon
celebrated
International
Dance
Day
with
a
bang,
bringing
together
the
magic
of
dance
and
the
charm
of
its
iconic
Nicktoons
Motu
Patlu.
With
#NickSaysDance,
Nickelodeon
aims
to
inspire
creativity
amongst
young
dance
enthusiasts
and
build
a
community
through
the
transformative
power
of
dance.