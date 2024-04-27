MTV Splitsvilla 15 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From MTV Splitsvilla X5 This Week? New Episode Update

MTV Splitsvilla 15 Elimination: It's difficult to keep calm as MTV Splitsvilla season 15 has been churning out drama-packed episodes since its inception. If you believe that the drama is over, you're mistaken. The viewers need to brace themselves for more high-quotient drama as the makers have planned a special twist.

"There will be a major twist that will leave the audience shocked. The creative team will introduce a special segment that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats. Expect high-octane drama during the elimination episode as relationships will be broken. Couples will be deceived and emotions will be shattered in the upcoming episode," a source exclusively told Filmibeat when we asked him about the special twist in MTV Splitsvilla.

In yet another fight, Nayera and Siwet opened up on the unresolved tensions between the duo. This led to a chaotic situation in the villa, making everyone wonder if it will affect relationships. Will Nayera and Siwet's debate end or they will have to deal with another dispute? Only time will tell.

Who will get evicted from MTV Splitsvilla 15? This is the question on everyone's mind. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know who will bid adieu to the show during the weekend episode. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the eviction twist.

There are rumors that three-four contestants might get eliminated from the show this weekend. MTV Splitsvilla 15 is available for viewing on MTV India every Saturday and Sunday 7pm. The show can also be streamed online on JioCinema in India.