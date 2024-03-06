MTV Splitsvilla 15 Launch: Aly Goni, Sana Sayyad, Shagun Pandey, Splitsvilla Stars Who Made It Big In TV

MTV
Splitsvilla
15
launch:
As
we
gear
up
for
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5,
the
show
is
not
only
about
love
triangles
and
plot
twists
but
has
emerged
to
be
a
ticket
to
fame.
From
fresh
faces
to
red
carpet
regulars
let's
rewind
and
witness
the
splitsvillans
who
went
from
reality
tv
to
total
stardom!
Rishabh
Jaiswal
-
Emerging
from
MTV
Splitsvilla
X4,
Rishabh
Jaiswal
is
now
gracing
the
screens
on
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
hai.
Despite
his
brief
stint
on
MTV
Splitsvilla,
he
left
a
lasting
impression
on
the
audience
with
his
strategic
gameplay.
Following
his
appearance
on
the
show,
he
further
showcased
his
skills
on
MTV
Roadies
Karm
ya
Kand
and
bagged
a
role
in
the
web
series
Ashramam
2.
Paras
Chhabra
-
Paras
Chhabra
kickstarted
his
journey
by
winning
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5
with
Akanksha
Popli.
Transitioning
to
acting,
he
captured
hearts
in
shows
like
Karn
Sangini,
Vighnaharta
Ganesh,
Badho
Bahu,
Adhuri
Kahaani
Humari
and
Aarambh
-
Kahani
Devsena
Ki
and
a
film
M3
-
Midsummer
Midnight
Mumbai
solidifying
his
presence
in
the
entertainment
world
and
the
hearts
of
his
fans.
He
further
established
his
place
in
the
hearts
of
fans
with
a
remarkable
journey
in
Bigg
Boss
season
13,
where
he
emerged
as
a
finalist,
leaving
an
indelible
mark
with
his
talent
and
persona.
Sana
Sayyad
-
Sana
Sayyad,
who
graced
the
stage
alongside
Utkarsh
as
her
partner,
bagged
her
first
break
in
Season
8
of
MTV
Splitsvilla,
ultimately
emerging
as
the
runner-up
of
that
season.
Subsequently,
Sana
soared
to
new
heights
in
her
TV
career
and
secured
roles
in
leading
TV
shows
like
Jaana
Na
Dil
Se
Door,
Divya-Drishti,
Spy
Bahu,
MTV
Girls
on
Top,
Lockdown
Ki
Love
Story
and
Kundali
Bhagya
amongst
others.
Aly
Goni
-
Aly
Goni,
celebrated
for
his
charismatic
personality
and
captivating
presence
on
screen,
has
captured
the
hearts
of
audiences.
His
journey
began
with
the
OG
dating
reality
show,
MTV
Splitsvilla
Season
5.
While
he
didn't
win
the
trophy,
his
time
on
MTV
Splitsvilla
paved
the
way
for
his
breakthrough
role
in
one
of
the
biggest
shows,
'Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein.' Later,
he
charmed
viewers
as
a
wild
card
contestant
on
Bigg
Boss
season
14.
He
later
featured
in
two
music
videos
of
singer
Neha
Kakkar
-
'Tera
Suit'
and
'2
Phone'.
Shagun
Pandey
-
Shagun
Pandey's
journey
to
television
fame
commenced
with
his
participation
in
MTV
Splitsvilla
11,
where
he
encountered
numerous
obstacles
and
tests,
including
surrendering
power
for
love.
Despite
these
challenges,
he
remained
steadfast
and
determined,
ultimately
becoming
a
runner-up
alongside
Samyukta.
Transitioning
to
non-fictional
space,
he
has
then
appeared
in
shows
like
Tujhse
Hai
Raabta,
Shubharambh,
Kyun
Uthe
Dil
Chod
Aaya
before
landing
his
current
role
in
Mera
Balam
Thanedaar.
He
also
bagged
a
role
in
the
short
film
Blind
Love
and
also
featured
in
a
few
music
videos.
MTV
Splitsvilla
15
is
expected
to
hit
the
airwaves
from
this
month
on
MTV
India.
The
new
season
will
feature
Sunny
Leone
and
Tanuj
Virwani
as
hosts.