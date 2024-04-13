MTV Splitsvilla 15 New Episode: Urfi Javed Spice Up Drama In MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please

Chaos
and
excitement
take
center
stage
in
the
latest
episode
of
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please.
The
episode
kicks
off
with
our
sassy
mischief
maker,
Uorfi
declaring
"Paani
chahiye
kyunki
mujhe
bhi
mirchi
lagne
lagi
hai.
Uff
I
love
spice!"
In
this
week's
juicy
episode
of
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please,
Ishita's
shocking
elimination
sets
off
a
chain
reaction,
sparking
a
fiery
showdown
between
Ameha
and
Dr.
Niharika.
Dr.
Niharika
storms
out
in
rage
after
the
intense
conversation
and
Ameha's
aggressive
stance.
Amidst
the
heat,
the
villa
witnesses
the
blossoming
romance
of
the
first
'ideal
match,'
Rushali
and
Harsh.
But
wait,
there's
more!
Uorfi
turns
the
table
by
revealing
Ishita's
exit
from
Splitsvilla
and
her
arrival
into
the
Ex-Isle
villa!
Ishita's
presence
sparks
a
whirlwind
of
emotions.
Ishita
is
shocked
to
see
her
ex
and
stands
in
between
Digvijay
and
Unnati,
making
Unnati
jealous,
skyrocketing
the
tension.
Will
Ishita's
presence
stir
up
even
more
trouble?
Deekila's
jealousy
over
Aniket's
attention
towards
Ishita
adds
more
fuel
to
the
fire,
while
Sachin
tries
his
luck
with
Ishita.
Between
the
hullabaloo,
Uorfi
expresses
her
love
for
spice
and
drama
and
announces,
"You
are
also
one
step
closer
to
getting
back
to
Splitsvilla''
leaving
the
exes
in
suspense
and
eagerness.
Meanwhile,
in
Splitsvilla
old
connections
are
reignited
and
new
connections
are
formed.
Khanak
and
Adit
declare
their
newfound
relationship
status
in
the
dome,
Khanak
is
now
officially
'his
girl'.
The
queen
of
hearts,
Sunny
Leone
says
"Men
are
very
simple,
they
will
just
tell
you
what
they
want.
And
we
are
very
complicated,
hum
nahi
batate,
humein
aisa
lagta
hai
they
should
already
know."
Sunny
and
Tanuj's
curiosity
about
alliances
prompts
Khanak
to
shine
light
on
Rushali's
questionable
intentions
towards
MTV
Roadies'
contestants
which
Khanak
finds
out
about
by
being
a
mole.
Things
take
a
spicy
turn
as
they
get
into
a
heated
argument
that
exposes
the
true
colors
of
every
contestant
and
the
tangled
web
of
alliances
and
emergence
of
groups
begin
to
weave
its
intricate
threads
right
from
the
start
in
this
season
of
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please.
Sunny
appoints
Harsh
and
Rushali
as
captains
for
the
'Rush
Karo
Aur
Flush
Karo'
task.
Contestants
are
split
into
teams,
racing
to
hide
secrets
while
defenders
fight
to
keep
them
hidden.
As
Rushali
picks
Shobhika,
Kashish,
Nidhi,
Ameha,
Addy,
Jashwanth,
Dev,
Aniket,
and
Yuvraj,
Harsh
assembles
Akriti,
Anicka,
Khanak,
Dewangini,
Dr.
Niharika,
Siwet,
Arbaz,
Adit,
and
Ayushmaan
in
his
team.
Amidst
the
race
to
conceal
their
deepest
secrets,
Arbaz
strategically
throws
the
task,
unveiling
his
secret.
This
twist
leaves
Splitsvillains
puzzled
if
this
will
lead
to
havoc
or
shocking
revelations!
As
tensions
mount
and
injuries
leave
the
villa
shook,
the
episode
climaxes
with
deep
secrets
unraveling,
sparking
turmoil
among
the
contestants.
Will
the
fierce
Sherni
Rushali
or
the
confident
Sher
Harsh
emerge
victorious
in
the
challenge?
Will
there
be
trouble
in
paradise
between
the
first
ideal
match?
Moreover,
the
Ex-Isle
contestants
eagerly
await
their
chance
to
enter
Splitsvilla,
adding
to
the
anticipation
and
secrets
lurking
in
the
shadows,
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please
is
heating
up
like
never
before.
