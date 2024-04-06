MTV Splitsvilla 15 Episode Update: Sunny Leone Breaks Silence On Her Broken Engagement In Splitsvilla X5

MTV
Splitsvilla
X5
Update:
In
the
latest
episode
of
MTV
Splitsvilla
15,
Splitsvillains
along
with
hosts
Sunny
Leone,
and
Tanuj
Virwani
engage
in
lively
banter,
kindling
sparks
of
deeper
connections.
Siwet's
heartfelt
apology
to
Akriti
sets
the
stage
for
the
beginning
of
a
true
friendship
between
them.
On
the
other
hand,
Anicka
and
Siwet
found
themselves
blushing
when
caught
red-handed
wearing
each
other's
jackets.
Drama
ensues
as
Sunny
challenges
Yuvraj
to
roast
a
contestant,
triggering
a
fiery
exchange
with
Addy.
SUNNY
LEONE
OPENS
UP
ABOUT
HER
BROKEN
ENGAGEMENT
The
MTV
Splitsvilla
15
episode
takes
an
emotional
turn
when
Sunny
not
only
consoles
Dewangini,
but
also
pours
her
heart
out
while
recalling
her
own
heartbreaking
story
of
a
broken
engagement
and
of
overcoming
betrayal.
A
Pinkvilla
report
quoted
her
saying,
"I
also
was
engaged
once,
before
I
met
my
husband.
I
had
a
gut
feeling
that
something
was
wrong
and
something
was
really
wrong,
he
was
cheating
on
me!
I
just
asked
him
if
he
loved
me
anymore
and
he's
like
"no
I
don't
love
you
anymore."
She
added,
"This
was
two
months
before
our
wedding.
A
destination
wedding
in
Hawaii,
dress
was
picked,
everything
was
done,
paid
money
and
all.
And
it
was
like
the
worst
feeling
ever,
then
god
does
amazing
things
and
he
sends
an
angel,
my
current
husband.
Who
was
there
when
my
mom
passed
away
when
my
dad
passed
away.
And
has
been
here
since.
There
is
a
bigger,
greater
plan
for
you
and
you
deserve
the
best."
As
Tanuj
sneakily
nudges
Akriti
about
her
love
connections
with
any
Splitsvillain,
she
subtly
hints
at
Jashwanth.
The
Queen
of
Hearts
spices
things
up
and
proposes
a
'Bicep
Challenge',
instantly
ramping
up
the
pulse
in
the
villa.
Jashwanth
effortlessly
lifts
Akriti,
showcasing
his
impressive
muscles.
This
sizzling
squeeze
of
a
moment
is
so
adorable
and
fiery
that
it
sparks
whispers
in
the
villa.
AMEHA'S
BOLD
CONFESSION
IN
SPLITSVILLA
Ameha's
bold
confession
to
be
with
Dev
Karan
is
a
perfect
moment
for
Sunny
to
suggest
a
romantic
dance
for
the
duo.
Making
things
even
hotter,
the
new
King
of
Hearts,
Tanuj,
introduces
a
twist
with
a
hula
hoop,
intensifying
the
passion
and
closeness.
As
the
beat
drops
and
vibes
heat
up,
it
feels
like
a
match
made
in
'Reality
TV'
heaven.
In
the
Ex-Isle
villa,
exes
add
to
the
drama
as
they
watch
what
is
happening
in
the
main
villa.
Prompted
by
the
King
and
Queen,
contestants
reflect
on
past
relationships,
bringing
up
secrets
and
tensions.
As
Siwet
and
Yuvraj
clash,
tensions
peak.
The
following
day,
contestants
gather
for
the
season's
first-ever
challenge,
greeted
by
the
Queen
and
King
of
Hearts.
Sunny
drops
the
bombshell,
announcing
the
top
3
boys
with
the
most
bands
will
face
off
in
the
challenge
to
choose
a
girl
they
vibe
with
the
least.
Uorfi's
dramatic
entrance
promises
to
shake
up
the
dynamics
and
keep
the
audience
on
the
edge
of
their
seats!