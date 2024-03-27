MTV Splitsvilla Launch Date, Hosts Name: All You Need To Know About Show's Contestants

27th
March
2024:
India's
biggest
dating
reality
television
show
is
back
with
its
newest
season
of
love,
sizzling
chemistry,
and
never-ending
drama!
Gear
up
for
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please,
as
the
hottest
girls
and
boys
step
up
their
game
to
win
'Dil
aur
Fame'!
The
country's
most
anticipated
OG
dating
reality
television
show
will
be
hosted
by
the
ultimate
Queen
of
Hearts
-
Sunny
Leone,
joined
by
her
new
co-host,
the
dashing
King
of
Hearts
-
Tanuj
Virwani.
21
hot
singles
will
vie
for
love
and
fame
in
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please,
co-powered
by
NEWME
and
Fixderma
Shadow
Sun
Protection,
and
Wild
Stone
Deos
and
Perfumes.
The
show
is
set
to
premiere
on
30th
March,
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
7
PM
on
MTV
and
simultaneously
on
JioCinema,
making
it
the
first-ever
television
and
digital
simulcast
of
a
reality
show.
For
the
first-time
ever,
this
season
of
MTV
Splitsvilla
will
also
launch
with
Tamil
dubs
on
Jio
Cinema!
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please
promises
fans
an
unprecedented
season
of
entertainment
with
the
new
theme.
As
unsuspecting
Splitsvillains
play
the
game
of
love,
the
'ex'
factor
will
unlock
a
whole
new
level
of
drama.
11
girls
and
10
boys
will
give
it
their
all
in
the
ultimate
quest
to
find
that
one
ideal
match!
In
a
heady
cocktail
of
sentiments
and
strategy,
Mischief
Maker
Uorfi
Javed
will
return
to
stir
'mischief'
in
paradise,
while
ruling
a
parallel
villa
of
exes
called
Ex-Isle!
Confrontations,
jealousy,
revelations,
voyeurism,
old
rivalries,
dark
pasts
all
come
to
light
and
all
hell
breaks
loose
when
the
contestants
meet
their
ex-es!
Fans
must
watch
out
for
new
elements
like
the
Mischief
Box,
through
which
Uorfi
will
infuse
chaos
and
bedlam
into
the
contestants'
lives,
leaving
them
shocked
and
shaken.
The
Love
Den
will
serve
as
an
intimate
space
for
Splitsvillains
to
connect
emotionally
and
express
their
feelings
freely
-
because
what
is
MTV
Splitsvilla,
if
not
a
love
fest!
Sharing
her
thoughts
on
the
launch
of
MTV
Splitsvilla
X5:
ExSqueeze
Me
Please,
Sunny
Leone
said,
"MTV
Splitsvilla
is
a
true
reflection
of
the
evolving
dynamics
of
love,
staying
genuine
and
connected
with
the
changing
trends
in
relationships.
It
resonates
with
the
modern
perspective
on
dating
and
how
the
rules
have
transformed.
The
'ExSqueeze
Me
Please'
theme
this
season
will
add
twists
and
turns
that
will
surely
heighten
fans'
excitement."
Talking
about
hosting
the
show
for
the
first
time,
actor
Tanuj
Virwani
said,
"As
an
avid
follower
of
the
show,
I'm
thrilled
to
host
India's
ultimate
dating
reality
series.
As
I
come
from
the
world
of
fiction,
this
is
an
exciting
opportunity
to
step
into
non-fiction.
It's
a
playpen
for
improvisation,
fun,
and
self-improvement.
Catering
to
a
new
audience,
I'm
eager
to
connect
with
the
youth
of
India,
embracing
the
challenge
and
the
opportunity
to
bond
and
vibe
with
them.
I'm
keen
and
extremely
excited
to
see
how
the
contestants
play
this
quest
for
love."
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 14:27 [IST]