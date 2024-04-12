Navratri 2024: Shaitani Rasmein Actor Vibhav Roy Recalls Cherished Memories Of Kanak Puja
Star Bharat's 'Shaitani Rasmein,' featuring Vibhav Roy, draws viewers with its thrilling narrative and cultural depth. Airing weekdays, the show highlights Roy's versatile acting and deep cultural connections, especially through Navratri celebrations.
Star
Bharat's
latest
fantasy
thriller,
"Shaitani
Rasmein," is
making
waves
among
viewers,
drawing
them
into
a
world
filled
with
suspense
and
mystery.
The
show,
which
airs
Monday
to
Friday
at
10
pm,
features
Vibhav
Roy
in
the
lead
role
of
Piyush.
Roy,
known
for
his
versatile
acting
skills,
has
become
a
favorite
among
fans
for
his
compelling
portrayal
in
the
series.
Despite
having
pursued
his
studies
in
Australia,
Roy's
performances
reflect
a
strong
connection
to
his
Indian
roots,
particularly
evident
in
his
enthusiasm
for
cultural
festivities
like
Navratri.
Vibhav
Roy,
while
discussing
his
personal
life,
shared
touching
memories
of
celebrating
Navratri
with
his
family,
highlighting
the
Kanjak
Puja
as
a
significant
tradition.
"Kanjak
Puja
has
always
been
a
cornerstone
of
our
Navratri
celebrations,
symbolizing
our
unwavering
devotion
and
reverence
for
the
divine
feminine,"
Roy
said.
He
reminisced
about
his
sister's
eager
participation
in
the
rituals,
which
added
joy
to
their
family
gatherings.
These
experiences,
he
noted,
reinforced
the
importance
of
faith
and
the
bonds
of
family.
Roy
also
delved
into
the
deeper
meaning
of
Navratri
for
his
family.
He
pointed
out
that
the
festival
is
more
than
just
a
series
of
celebrations;
it's
a
time
for
introspection
and
spiritual
growth.
The
practices
of
lighting
the
dia
and
reading
the
Bhagvat
Geeta
have
evolved
into
moments
of
enlightenment
for
his
family,
strengthening
their
connection
to
the
divine.
"These
rituals
have
transformed
from
mere
traditions
to
invaluable
moments
of
enlightenment,
guiding
us
on
our
spiritual
journey,"
he
emphasized.
As
"Shaitani
Rasmein"
continues
to
unfold
on
Star
Bharat,
viewers
are
invited
to
dive
into
its
enthralling
storyline.
Vibhav
Roy’s
performance,
enriched
with
depth
and
intrigue,
remains
a
key
attraction
for
the
audience.
The
show
not
only
offers
entertainment
but
also
showcases
Roy’s
cultural
ties
and
his
ability
to
seamlessly
blend
his
academic
background
with
his
passion
for
acting.