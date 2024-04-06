Nothing Just Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui Setting The Temperature Soaring With His Bare Body

Actor
Zohaiib
Asshraf
Siddiqui
has
been
on
the
top
of
every
girl's
wish
list
ever
since
he
made
his
comeback
on
television.
The
actor
who
is
currently
seen
playing
the
lead
role
of
Rajveer
in
the
Dangal
TV
show
Milke
bhi
hum
na
mile,
recently
set
the
temperature
soaring
with
his
bare
body
pictures.
Zohaiib
shares
a
shirtless
picture
which
left
everyone
grasping
for
breath.
In
the
picture,
Zohaiib's
perfectly
tone
abs
show
his
hard
work
in
the
gym.
In
the
snapshot,
the
star
can
be
on
the
set,
wearing
nothing
but
red
pants
and
shoes.
The
actor
took
the
internet
by
storm
when
he
shared
a
shirtless
picture
of
himself
on
social
media.
Fans
just
couldn't
stop
themselves
from
going
all
gaga
over
the
pictures.
Professionally,
Zohaiib
became
a
household
name
after
delivering
power-packed
performances
in
hit
shows
like
'Imlie',
'Sadda
Haq'
and
'Sapne
Suhane
Ladakpan
Ke'.
The
talented
artist
has
impressed
the
audience
with
his
acting
chops
in
'Suryaputra
Karn',
'Radha
Krishna'
and
'Karmaphal
Daata
Shani'.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 20:20 [IST]