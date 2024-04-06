Nothing Just Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui Setting The Temperature Soaring With His Bare Body

Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui has been on the top of every girl's wish list ever since he made his comeback on television. The actor who is currently seen playing the lead role of Rajveer in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile, recently set the temperature soaring with his bare body pictures.

Zohaiib shares a shirtless picture which left everyone grasping for breath. In the picture, Zohaiib's perfectly tone abs show his hard work in the gym. In the snapshot, the star can be on the set, wearing nothing but red pants and shoes. The actor took the internet by storm when he shared a shirtless picture of himself on social media. Fans just couldn't stop themselves from going all gaga over the pictures.

Professionally, Zohaiib became a household name after delivering power-packed performances in hit shows like 'Imlie', 'Sadda Haq' and 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'. The talented artist has impressed the audience with his acting chops in 'Suryaputra Karn', 'Radha Krishna' and 'Karmaphal Daata Shani'.