Nurturing Art and Aspirations: Bhakti Rathod's Ode to World Theatre Day

In
the
bustling
world
of
entertainment,
where
lights
and
cameras
often
steal
the
limelight,
theatre
stands
as
a
timeless
stage
where
artists
are
born,
nurtured,
and
celebrated.
As
the
world
gears
up
to
commemorate
World
Theatre
Day,
Bhakti
Rathod,
a
name
synonymous
with
dedication
and
creativity,
shares
her
heartfelt
connection
with
this
revered
art
form.
For
Bhakti
Rathod,
theatre
isn't
just
a
stage;
it's
a
nurturing
parent,
a
guiding
light,
and
a
cherished
mentor.
"Theatre
is
like
a
parent
to
me.
It
looks
after
me.
It
teaches
me.
It
provides
me
my
fodder
as
an
artist.
I
always
look
at
it
like
an
infant
looks
at
its
mother," she
reflects,
highlighting
the
profound
impact
theatre
has
had
on
her
journey
as
an
artist.
Her
bond
with
theatre
transcends
the
mere
act
of
performing;
it's
a
deep-rooted
connection
that
has
shaped
her
perspective
and
approach
towards
her
craft.
"I
always
want
to
pay
my
respects
to
it
by
doing
my
bit
to
help
it
thrive
for
the
next
generation
of
thespians
and
audiences," she
emphasizes,
showcasing
her
commitment
to
preserving
and
enriching
the
theatrical
legacy
for
future
generations.
Bhakti
Rathod's
reverence
for
theatre
extends
beyond
words
into
impactful
actions.
Reflecting
on
a
pivotal
moment
in
her
career,
she
recalls,
"I
once
had
an
opportunity
to
do
something
for
theatre,
and
I
created
a
national
platform
called
'Bhavai'
with
the
help
of
the
cultural
ministry
of
Maharashtra,
where
I
received
over
50
drama
applications
from
Kashmir
to
Hyderabad
the
very
first
year." This
initiative
not
only
provided
a
platform
for
budding
artists
but
also
underscored
Bhakti's
unwavering
dedication
to
nurturing
the
theatrical
landscape.
As
the
world
celebrates
World
Theatre
Day,
Bhakti
Rathod's
story
serves
as
a
poignant
reminder
of
the
transformative
power
of
theatre
and
its
enduring
influence
on
artists
worldwide.
Her
journey
is
a
testament
to
the
profound
impact
of
this
art
form,
which
continues
to
inspire
and
enrich
lives
across
generations.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 20:40 [IST]