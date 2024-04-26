Pandya Store Actress To Play Female Lead Opposite Neil Bhatt In Colors TV New Show? EXCLUSIVE

Neil
Bhatt
Colors
TV
show:
Colors
channel
is
on
a
roll
these
days.
The
leading
GEC
is
launching
new
shows
to
spice
up
its
fiction
programming.
After
introducing
Lakshi
Narayan
and
Krishna
Mohini,
the
channel
will
add
more
dramas
in
its
line-up
to
entertain
the
audience.
Remember
Filmibeat
was
the
first
portal
to
inform
our
beloved
readers
about
Parin
Mutlimedia
bringing
a
new
show
on
Colors
TV?
We
have
a
spicy
update
about
the
cast.
FAHMAAN
KHAN
NEW
SHOW
ON
COLORS
CHANNEL
Fahmaan
Khan
will
make
a
grand
comeback
to
the
small
screen
with
Krishna
Mohini.
He
has
been
paired
opposite
Debattama
Saha
in
the
social
drama.
The
show
will
replace
Udaariyaan
from
April
29
at
7pm.
A
source
earlier
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Krishna
Mohini
will
have
a
grand
launch
on
Colors
channel.
The
programming
team
is
confident
about
the
show
as
it
has
a
promising
storyline
and
star-studded
cast.
After
the
success
of
social
dramas
like
Shakti-Astitiva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki,
Udaan,
Neerja,
the
channel
is
ready
with
another
hatke
show."
NEIL
BHATT
NEW
SHOW
ON
COLORS
CHANNEL
Earlier
this
month,
Filmibeat
revealed
that
Saurabh
Tiwari
is
producing
a
new
show
for
Viacom
18-owned
channel.
After
the
success
of
Madhuabala,
the
producer
made
Pinjra
Khubsurti
Ka
and
Shergil
Sherdill
for
the
channel.
"Parin
Multimedia
is
expected
to
bring
their
new
show
on
Colors
channel
with
a
different
theme.
It
is
said
to
be
based
against
the
Punjabi
backdrop.
Things
are
at
the
initial
stage
and
the
makers
are
busy
with
the
pre-production
stage," a
source
told
Filmibeat.
Neil
Bhatt,
who
was
last
seen
in
Bigg
Boss
17,
will
play
the
male
lead
in
the
serial.
This
will
mark
his
return
to
the
fiction
space
after
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.