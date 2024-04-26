Pandya Store Actress To Play Female Lead Opposite Neil Bhatt In Colors TV New Show? EXCLUSIVE

Neil Bhatt Colors TV show: Colors channel is on a roll these days. The leading GEC is launching new shows to spice up its fiction programming. After introducing Lakshi Narayan and Krishna Mohini, the channel will add more dramas in its line-up to entertain the audience. Remember Filmibeat was the first portal to inform our beloved readers about Parin Mutlimedia bringing a new show on Colors TV? We have a spicy update about the cast.

FAHMAAN KHAN NEW SHOW ON COLORS CHANNEL

Fahmaan Khan will make a grand comeback to the small screen with Krishna Mohini. He has been paired opposite Debattama Saha in the social drama. The show will replace Udaariyaan from April 29 at 7pm.

A source earlier exclusively told Filmibeat, "Krishna Mohini will have a grand launch on Colors channel. The programming team is confident about the show as it has a promising storyline and star-studded cast. After the success of social dramas like Shakti-Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Udaan, Neerja, the channel is ready with another hatke show."

NEIL BHATT NEW SHOW ON COLORS CHANNEL

Earlier this month, Filmibeat revealed that Saurabh Tiwari is producing a new show for Viacom 18-owned channel. After the success of Madhuabala, the producer made Pinjra Khubsurti Ka and Shergil Sherdill for the channel.

"Parin Multimedia is expected to bring their new show on Colors channel with a different theme. It is said to be based against the Punjabi backdrop. Things are at the initial stage and the makers are busy with the pre-production stage," a source told Filmibeat.

Neil Bhatt, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, will play the male lead in the serial. This will mark his return to the fiction space after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.