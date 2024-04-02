Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Launch Date, Time Slot: Pandya Store To Go OFF AIR On Star Plus After IPL 2024?

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Launch Date: Star Plus is on a roll these days. The leading GEC has dominated the TRP charts, courtesy of the drama-packed episodes in its hit serials. Be it Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Pandya Store or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the shows are performing well in terms of ratings.

Considering the popularity of the serials, the channel always pushes the envelope and tries to experiment with new shows. While Udne Ki Aasha started with promising numbers, Baatein Ankahee Si and Aankh Micholi failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Star Plus is now gearing up for the premiere of a new show after the culmination of Indian Premiere League 2024. The channel will add a new daily soap to spice up the programming. We are talking about Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

PANDYA STORE TO GO OFF AIR? WHEN WILL LAST EPISODE AIR

According to a report in TellyExpress, the channel has decided to pull the plug on Pandya Store from 7:30pm slot. As the show has witnessed a decrease in ratings, Star Plus is planning to launch Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara in its time slot.

There are rumors that Pandya Store might get a new lease of life as the channel will shift it to the 6:30pm slot after Aankh Micholi goes off air.