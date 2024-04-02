Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Launch Date, Time Slot: Pandya Store To Go OFF AIR On Star Plus After IPL 2024?

Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
Launch
Date:
Star
Plus
is
on
a
roll
these
days.
The
leading
GEC
has
dominated
the
TRP
charts,
courtesy
of
the
drama-packed
episodes
in
its
hit
serials.
Be
it
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Jhanak,
Pandya
Store
or
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
the
shows
are
performing
well
in
terms
of
ratings.
Considering
the
popularity
of
the
serials,
the
channel
always
pushes
the
envelope
and
tries
to
experiment
with
new
shows.
While
Udne
Ki
Aasha
started
with
promising
numbers,
Baatein
Ankahee
Si
and
Aankh
Micholi
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience.
Star
Plus
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
premiere
of
a
new
show
after
the
culmination
of
Indian
Premiere
League
2024.
The
channel
will
add
a
new
daily
soap
to
spice
up
the
programming.
We
are
talking
about
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara.
PANDYA
STORE
TO
GO
OFF
AIR?
WHEN
WILL
LAST
EPISODE
AIR
According
to
a
report
in
TellyExpress,
the
channel
has
decided
to
pull
the
plug
on
Pandya
Store
from
7:30pm
slot.
As
the
show
has
witnessed
a
decrease
in
ratings,
Star
Plus
is
planning
to
launch
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
in
its
time
slot.
There
are
rumors
that
Pandya
Store
might
get
a
new
lease
of
life
as
the
channel
will
shift
it
to
the
6:30pm
slot
after
Aankh
Micholi
goes
off
air.