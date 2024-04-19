Pranali Rathod New Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Signs Next Project Of Jhanak Makers? DEETS

Pranali
Rathod
New
Show
Update:
Pranali
Rathod,
a
rising
star
in
television,
began
her
journey
with
the
&TV
show
Jaat
Na
Poocho
Prem
Ki
in
2019
and
has
established
herself
in
the
industry
within
a
few
years
of
her
debut.
The
actress'
roles
in
Barrister
Babu
and
Kyun
Utthe
Dil
Chhod
Aaye
further
solidified
her
presence.
However,
it
was
her
portrayal
of
Akshara
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
by
Rajan
Shahi
that
proved
to
be
a
turning
point
in
her
career.
Joining
the
long-running
Star
Plus
show
in
2021,
Pranali
Rathod
effortlessly
captured
audiences'
hearts
as
the
new
female
lead,
Akshara,
post
the
third
generation
leap.
Her
chemistry
with
co-star
Harshad
Chopda,
fondly
shipped
as
AbhiRa
by
fans,
added
to
her
popularity,
making
her
a
household
name.
FANS
AWAIT
PRANALI
RATHOD'S
TV
COMEBACK
AFTER
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
Following
her
two-year
stint
on
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
the
actress
parted
ways
with
the
beloved
family
drama
a
few
months
back
due
to
another
generation
leap.
Fans
have
been
yearning
to
see
her
return
to
their
TV
screens
daily
since
then.
However,
Pranali
is
currently
enjoying
a
break
away
from
the
limelight.
But,
an
exciting
news
awaits
her
fans
as
social
media
buzz
hints
at
her
involvement
in
a
new
project,
sparking
anticipation
for
her
TV
comeback.
According
to
a
Telly
Talk
report,
Pranali
Rathod
has
landed
a
significant
role
in
a
new
show,
possibly
as
the
main
lead.
While
details
are
not
yet
out,
it
appears
the
show
is
being
produced
by
the
makers
of
Star
Plus
show
Jhanak.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Notably,
Jhanak,
starring
Hiba
Nawab
and
Krushal
Ahuja,
has
emerged
as
a
top-rated
show
on
the
channel
and
succeeded
in
beating
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
this
week
on
the
TRP
front.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
recently
grabbed
headlines
due
to
the
unexpected
terminations
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Meanwhile,
Pranali
Rathod
is
reportedly
in
talks
to
star
in
a
show
produced
by
Saibal
Banerjee
and
Leena
Gangopadhyay,
the
makers
of
Jhanak.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.