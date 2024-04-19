Pranali Rathod New Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Signs Next Project Of Jhanak Makers? DEETS

Pranali Rathod New Show Update: Pranali Rathod, a rising star in television, began her journey with the &TV show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki in 2019 and has established herself in the industry within a few years of her debut. The actress' roles in Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye further solidified her presence. However, it was her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by Rajan Shahi that proved to be a turning point in her career.

Joining the long-running Star Plus show in 2021, Pranali Rathod effortlessly captured audiences' hearts as the new female lead, Akshara, post the third generation leap. Her chemistry with co-star Harshad Chopda, fondly shipped as AbhiRa by fans, added to her popularity, making her a household name.

FANS AWAIT PRANALI RATHOD'S TV COMEBACK AFTER YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

Following her two-year stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress parted ways with the beloved family drama a few months back due to another generation leap. Fans have been yearning to see her return to their TV screens daily since then.

However, Pranali is currently enjoying a break away from the limelight. But, an exciting news awaits her fans as social media buzz hints at her involvement in a new project, sparking anticipation for her TV comeback.

PRANALI RATHOD SIGNS NEW SHOW OF JHANAK MAKERS?

According to a Telly Talk report, Pranali Rathod has landed a significant role in a new show, possibly as the main lead. While details are not yet out, it appears the show is being produced by the makers of Star Plus show Jhanak. Yes, you read that right!

Notably, Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, has emerged as a top-rated show on the channel and succeeded in beating Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this week on the TRP front.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently grabbed headlines due to the unexpected terminations of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Meanwhile, Pranali Rathod is reportedly in talks to star in a show produced by Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay, the makers of Jhanak. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!