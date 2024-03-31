Priya Malik Talks About ‘Magical Feeling’ As She Welcomes Baby Boy: We Are Overjoyed To Have Our Sahibzada

Former
Bigg
Boss
season
8
contestant
Priya
Malik,
who
became
a
household
name
with
her
stint
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
the
show,
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
these
days.
After
all,
the
lady
has
recently
embraced
motherhood
for
the
first
time.
Yes!
Priya,
who
married
her
businessman
beau
Karan
Bakshi
in
October
2022,
has
been
blessed
with
a
baby
boy.
Priya
and
Karan
welcomed
the
little
munchkin
on
March
24,
a
day
before
Holi
and
the
new
mom
is
over
the
moon
about
this
new
chapter
in
her
life.
Sharing
the
big
news,
the
diva
told
the
Times
of
India
that
motherhood
is
a
magical
feeling.
"It's
like
having
your
heart
reside
in
another
person's
body,
and
that
too
forever.
We're
overjoyed
to
have
our
Sahibzada
in
our
lives.
That's
what
we're
calling
him
at
home
right
now!
I'm
doing
well
and
settling
into
my
new
role
as
a
mom," she
added.
To
note,
Priya
had
announced
her
pregnancy
early
this
year
and
also
opened
up
about
her
miscarriage
which
she
suffered
last
year
while
she
was
in
the
third
month
of
her
pregnancy
and
called
it
a
difficult
phase.
"We
were
not
planning
to
have
a
baby
as
soon
as
this.
I
conceived
at
the
beginning
of
last
year
and
it
took
us
completely
by
surprise.
We
were
overjoyed.
We
thought
let's
embrace
it.
I
always
wanted
to
be
a
mom.
It
felt
natural.
Then
we
lost
the
baby
within
the
first
three
months.
Coming
from
a
loss
to
another
pregnancy
was
very
different," Priya
added.
Interestingly,
Priya
had
also
stated
that
she
will
be
an
overprotective
and
a
clingy
mom
and
has
been
looking
forward
to
this
new
role
in
her
life.
Heartiest
wishes
to
the
new
parents
and
the
baby.
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 15:59 [IST]