Priya Malik Talks About ‘Magical Feeling’ As She Welcomes Baby Boy: We Are Overjoyed To Have Our Sahibzada

Former Bigg Boss season 8 contestant Priya Malik, who became a household name with her stint as one of the strongest contestants on the show, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the lady has recently embraced motherhood for the first time. Yes! Priya, who married her businessman beau Karan Bakshi in October 2022, has been blessed with a baby boy.

Priya and Karan welcomed the little munchkin on March 24, a day before Holi and the new mom is over the moon about this new chapter in her life. Sharing the big news, the diva told the Times of India that motherhood is a magical feeling. "It's like having your heart reside in another person's body, and that too forever. We're overjoyed to have our Sahibzada in our lives. That's what we're calling him at home right now! I'm doing well and settling into my new role as a mom," she added.

To note, Priya had announced her pregnancy early this year and also opened up about her miscarriage which she suffered last year while she was in the third month of her pregnancy and called it a difficult phase. "We were not planning to have a baby as soon as this. I conceived at the beginning of last year and it took us completely by surprise. We were overjoyed. We thought let's embrace it. I always wanted to be a mom. It felt natural. Then we lost the baby within the first three months. Coming from a loss to another pregnancy was very different," Priya added.

Interestingly, Priya had also stated that she will be an overprotective and a clingy mom and has been looking forward to this new role in her life.

Heartiest wishes to the new parents and the baby.