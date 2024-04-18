Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak Promo, Full Cast: Sayli Salunkhe, Abhishek Nigam To Play Leads In Sony TV New Show

Sony
Entertainment
Television
is
set
to
entice
viewers
with
its
upcoming
show,
'Pukaar
Dil
Se
Dil
Tak',
a
compelling
narrative
of
love,
loss,
and
redemption.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
Jaipur,
where
modernity
blends
with
tradition,
the
show
follows
the
lives
of
a
mother
and
her
two
daughters,
who
are
cruelly
separated
by
a
sinister
plan.
As
fate
would
have
it,
the
paths
of
Saraswati,
Vedika,
and
Koel
will
unknowingly
converge
once
again
under
unexpected
circumstances
and
together,
they
must
confront
the
forces
who
tore
their
family
apart.