Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak Promo, Full Cast: Sayli Salunkhe, Abhishek Nigam To Play Leads In Sony TV New Show

Sony Entertainment Television is set to entice viewers with its upcoming show, 'Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak', a compelling narrative of love, loss, and redemption. Set against the backdrop of Jaipur, where modernity blends with tradition, the show follows the lives of a mother and her two daughters, who are cruelly separated by a sinister plan. As fate would have it, the paths of Saraswati, Vedika, and Koel will unknowingly converge once again under unexpected circumstances and together, they must confront the forces who tore their family apart.

Kya Vedika samet paayegi apna bikhra hua parivaar?

Dekhiye #Pukaar, jaldi hi sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.

#PukaarOnSonyTV #NewShow

Coming Soon On Sony Entertainment Television

Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 21:52 [IST]
