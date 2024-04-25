Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak Promo Goes Viral, Sayli Salunkhe Earns Praise For Role In Sony TV Show

The
air
is
buzzing
with
excitement,
as
everyone
awaits
the
release
of
Sayli
Salunkhe's
new
show,
'Pukaar'.
The
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
to
see
Sayli
in
her
new
avatar
as
Vedika.
The
promo
of
this
new
serial
has
taken
over
the
internet
like
a
tidal
wave.
Everyone
is
looking
forward
to
experiencing
something
new.
The
show
promo
has
created
an
air
of
mystery
around
it's
plot
and
everyone
is
counting
down
the
moments
to
this
show's
release.
A
new
story,
a
new
character,
Sayli
is
ready
to
slay
this
challenge
as
well.
This
amazingly
talented
actress
is
ready
to
take
over
her
audience
once
again
with
her
nuanced
acting
skills.
The
character,
Vedika,
seems
an
interesting
one,
with
expectations
of
great
deal
of
character
development
throughout
the
show.
Sayli's
fans
are
waiting
to
watch
how
this
versatile
actress
will
show
the
depth
of
this
character.
As
captivating
as
she
is,
the
actress
will
not
disappoint
her
audience.
The
promo
posted
by
her
has
received
a
lot
of
love
and
appreciation
from
the
audience
as
well
as
other
stars
from
the
entertainment
industry.
Everyone
wishes
Sayli
and
her
co-stars
the
heartiest
congratulations
and
appreciate
the
promo
that
has
been
released.
Samruddhi
Kelkar
goes
ahead
to
call
Sayli
'Kamalll',
appreciating
her
new
role
as
Vedika.
Actress
Abhidnya
Bhave
comments,
"I
am
sooo
sooo
sooo
proud
sundriiiii,
god
bless
you." Sayli
has
received
a
lot
of
admiration
for
her
new
show
and
she's
sure
to
keep
up
with
everyone's
expectations.