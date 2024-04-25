Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak Promo Goes Viral, Sayli Salunkhe Earns Praise For Role In Sony TV Show

The air is buzzing with excitement, as everyone awaits the release of Sayli Salunkhe's new show, 'Pukaar'. The fans are eagerly anticipating to see Sayli in her new avatar as Vedika. The promo of this new serial has taken over the internet like a tidal wave. Everyone is looking forward to experiencing something new. The show promo has created an air of mystery around it's plot and everyone is counting down the moments to this show's release.

A new story, a new character, Sayli is ready to slay this challenge as well. This amazingly talented actress is ready to take over her audience once again with her nuanced acting skills. The character, Vedika, seems an interesting one, with expectations of great deal of character development throughout the show. Sayli's fans are waiting to watch how this versatile actress will show the depth of this character. As captivating as she is, the actress will not disappoint her audience.

The promo posted by her has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience as well as other stars from the entertainment industry. Everyone wishes Sayli and her co-stars the heartiest congratulations and appreciate the promo that has been released. Samruddhi Kelkar goes ahead to call Sayli 'Kamalll', appreciating her new role as Vedika. Actress Abhidnya Bhave comments, "I am sooo sooo sooo proud sundriiiii, god bless you." Sayli has received a lot of admiration for her new show and she's sure to keep up with everyone's expectations.