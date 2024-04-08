Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti | Arjun Bijlani On Recent Intense Scene Leaving Him Overwhelmed: I’m Very…

Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti
Update:
Zee
TV's
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti,
revolving
around
Shiv
(Arjun
Bijlani)
and
Shakti
(Nikki
Sharma),
has
seen
a
lot
of
twists
and
turns.
And,
in
recent
episodes,
viewers
saw
how
Shiv
regained
his
consciousness
in
the
hospital
and
helped
expose
Mandira's
(Parineeta
Borthakur)
reality
in
front
of
everyone.
However,
he
still
can't
recall
who
murdered
his
mother,
Gayatri.
While
the
drama
around
Gayatri's
death
continues,
viewers
will
see
Shakti
trying
to
save
Shiv
from
the
accusation
of
having
murdered
his
own
mother.
In
the
upcoming
episodes,
the
audience
will
go
on
to
see
how
Shakti
helps
him
escape
from
the
police,
and
they
reach
a
temple
where
Holi
is
being
celebrated
with
full
gusto.
However,
as
Shiv
collides
with
a
woman
who
is
soaked
in
red
gulaal,
he
is
triggered
and
starts
tearing
his
clothes
in
rage.
He
starts
shouting
that
he
hasn't
killed
his
mother
as
he
now
recalls
the
incident
when
his
mother
was
murdered.
While
this
intriguing
sequence
is
bound
to
keep
you
hooked,
shooting
for
this
scene
was
really
a
different
experience
for
Arjun.
The
actor,
who
is
generally
an
easy-going,
happy-go-lucky
person,
found
it
challenging
to
portray
such
an
intense,
dramatic
scene.
ARJUN
BIJLANI
OPENS
UP
ON
PERFORMING
INTENSE
TEMPLE
SCENE
Arjun
Bijlani
said,
"I
am
very
lucky
that
I
am
getting
the
opportunity
to
portray
such
diverse
layers
and
emotions
through
Shiv.
Being
a
jovial
person,
it
was
very
hard
to
bring
out
the
rage
inside
me
for
this
particular
sequence.
To
get
it
right,
I
listened
to
some
intense
songs
and
dialogues.
I
also
tried
to
understand
the
mindset
of
a
man
who
is
seeing
flashes
of
his
mother
being
murdered
by
someone
in
front
of
his
own
eyes,
and
that
really
helped
me
get
into
the
skin
of
the
character.
I
just
got
into
the
zone
and
in
that
moment,
I
went
ballistic
and
tore
all
my
clothes,
and
it
was
captured
naturally."
He
added,
"The
whole
team
was
very
supportive
of
me,
and
post
the
scene,
they
gave
me
space
so
that
I
could
come
out
of
that
intensity
at
my
own
pace.
I
gradually
started
speaking
to
everyone,
people
joked
around
to
lighten
the
mood
a
bit,
and
listening
to
some
soothing
music
helped
me
unwind
post
the
sequence.
I
have
given
my
all
for
this
particular
highpoint,
and
I
hope
the
viewers
enjoy
the
high-voltage
drama."
While
the
intense
sequence
will
surely
surprise
you,
wait
till
you
find
out
what
follows
Shiv's
meltdown
at
the
temple.
