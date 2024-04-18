Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Episode Update: Manit Joura Aka Yug Reveals His True Colors

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: After its recent 7-year leap, Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan packs in a plethora of surprises for the viewer. It steers the storyline into uncharted territories for Radha and Mohan, played by Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia, respectively.

CURRENT STORYLINE OF PYAAR KA PEHLA NAAM RADHA MOHAN

The star-crossed lovers are no longer together. Radha is seen in an all-new avatar, living as Radhika Kohli in South Delhi along with her son Manan and husband Yug Kohli (played by Manit Joura) in a world detached and distant from Mohan's reality.

In the recent episodes, viewers have been noticing a marked change in Yug's behaviour though! From a loving, caring husband to a totally unhinged person, leaving viewers worried for Radha. While he initially came off as a 'green flag', Yug has begun demonstrating streaks of controlling behaviour, possessiveness and toxic chauvinism.

Playing such a character is never easy. It calls for a lot of preparation to portray the extreme mood swings and intensity of such a person. Actor Manit Joura has been pulling out all the stops to ensure an authentic portrayal of this complex character.

MANIT JOURA ON PLAYING A NEGATIVE ROLE IN RADHA MOHAN

He said, "It is thrilling for an actor to portray such a dynamic and unpredictable role brimming with intense complexities, someone who fiercely safeguards his wife yet veers dangerously into the territory of over-possession. I have always played positive 'good guy' roles throughout my career, so the opportunity to delve into a role as distinctive and unconventional as this one fills me with immense excitement. As an avid reader, I've delved deeply into the intricacies of human psychology and this has helped me play the role with nuance. I have been getting so many messages from my fans on how they have never seen me in this avatar before, and I can't wait for them to watch everything that Yug is capable of in the upcoming episodes."

With some untold secrets, interesting twists as well as exciting revelations in the coming weeks, you cannot miss watching Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV.