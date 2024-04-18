Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Episode Update: Manit Joura Aka Yug Reveals His True Colors

Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan
Update:
After
its
recent
7-year
leap,
Zee
TV's
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan
packs
in
a
plethora
of
surprises
for
the
viewer.
It
steers
the
storyline
into
uncharted
territories
for
Radha
and
Mohan,
played
by
Neeharika
Roy
and
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
respectively.
CURRENT
STORYLINE
OF
PYAAR
KA
PEHLA
NAAM
RADHA
MOHAN
The
star-crossed
lovers
are
no
longer
together.
Radha
is
seen
in
an
all-new
avatar,
living
as
Radhika
Kohli
in
South
Delhi
along
with
her
son
Manan
and
husband
Yug
Kohli
(played
by
Manit
Joura)
in
a
world
detached
and
distant
from
Mohan's
reality.
In
the
recent
episodes,
viewers
have
been
noticing
a
marked
change
in
Yug's
behaviour
though!
From
a
loving,
caring
husband
to
a
totally
unhinged
person,
leaving
viewers
worried
for
Radha.
While
he
initially
came
off
as
a
'green
flag',
Yug
has
begun
demonstrating
streaks
of
controlling
behaviour,
possessiveness
and
toxic
chauvinism.
Playing
such
a
character
is
never
easy.
It
calls
for
a
lot
of
preparation
to
portray
the
extreme
mood
swings
and
intensity
of
such
a
person.
Actor
Manit
Joura
has
been
pulling
out
all
the
stops
to
ensure
an
authentic
portrayal
of
this
complex
character.
MANIT
JOURA
ON
PLAYING
A
NEGATIVE
ROLE
IN
RADHA
MOHAN
He
said,
"It
is
thrilling
for
an
actor
to
portray
such
a
dynamic
and
unpredictable
role
brimming
with
intense
complexities,
someone
who
fiercely
safeguards
his
wife
yet
veers
dangerously
into
the
territory
of
over-possession.
I
have
always
played
positive
'good
guy'
roles
throughout
my
career,
so
the
opportunity
to
delve
into
a
role
as
distinctive
and
unconventional
as
this
one
fills
me
with
immense
excitement.
As
an
avid
reader,
I've
delved
deeply
into
the
intricacies
of
human
psychology
and
this
has
helped
me
play
the
role
with
nuance.
I
have
been
getting
so
many
messages
from
my
fans
on
how
they
have
never
seen
me
in
this
avatar
before,
and
I
can't
wait
for
them
to
watch
everything
that
Yug
is
capable
of
in
the
upcoming
episodes."
With
some
untold
secrets,
interesting
twists
as
well
as
exciting
revelations
in
the
coming
weeks,
you
cannot
miss
watching
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan,
every
day
at
8
pm,
only
on
Zee
TV.