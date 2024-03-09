Rabb Se Hai Dua: 5 Things To Learn From Yesha Rughani's character Ibaadat In Zee TV Show

Actress
Yesha
Rughani,
who
is
known
to
be
the
powerhouse
of
talent
and
versatility,
is
currently
seen
playing
the
role
of
Ibaadat
in
the
Zee
TV
show
Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua.
Post
generation
leap,
Yesha,
along
with
other
actors,
is
taking
the
show
forward.
The
actress,
who
has
always
chosen
a
diversity
of
roles,
is
winning
hearts
as
Ibaadat
nowadays.
Her
character
Ibaadat
is
a
sweet
girl,
who
desires
love
from
her
family
members.
She
is
a
humble
soul
who
is
very
close
to
her
sister.
As
Yesha's
character,
Ibaadat
is
being
immensely
loved
by
the
audience
these
days,
today
we
have
shortlisted
5
things
to
learn
from
her
character.
1)
Find
satisfaction
in
what
you
have
Ibaadat
is
someone
who
finds
happiness
and
satisfaction
in
whatever
she
has.
She
appreciates
the
little
things
in
her
life
and
doesn't
take
unnecessary
tensions
about
materialistic
things.
2)
Stand
by
your
moral
values
and
principles
Ibaadat
surely
teaches
us
the
value
of
morals
and
principles.
She
is
someone
who
sets
an
example
of
prejudices
and
beliefs,
upbringing,
tradition
and
culture.
3)
Priotize
your
family
Ibaadat
is
a
strong
proponent
of
emotional
values
and
family
love.
She
is
someone
who
is
full
of
love
and
believes
in
receiving
love
from
her
family.
For
Ibaadat,
her
family,
especially
her
sister,
tops
the
priority
list.
4)
Be
generous
towards
everyone
Ibaadat
is
shown
as
a
girl
full
of
generosity
and
humbleness.
She
is
always
up
for
helping
the
needy
ones
and
never
leaves
a
chance
to
show
her
generous
side.
5)
Be
Vocal
about
your
thoughts
Though
humbleness
is
a
main
part
of
Ibaadat's
nature,
being
vocal
about
her
thoughts
is
also
her
cherishable
quality.
Ibaadat
never
shies
away
from
sharing
her
thoughts
and
raising
her
voice
against
the
wrong.