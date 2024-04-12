Rabb Se Hai Dua Actress Yesha Rughani Gives Special Surprise To Father On Birthday, Shares Adorable Pics
Television actress Yesha Rughani celebrated her father's birthday with a heartfelt note and pictures on social media. Known for her roles in popular TV shows, Yesha's personal life and family values deeply resonate with her fans. Her career highlights include significant roles in 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey,' 'Muskaan,' 'Hero Gayab Mode On,' and 'Rabb Se Hai Dua.'
Yesha
Rughani,
a
well-known
face
in
the
television
industry,
recently
shared
a
personal
moment
with
her
fans,
celebrating
her
father's
birthday.
Known
for
her
roles
in
various
TV
shows,
Yesha's
off-screen
moments
are
as
cherished
by
her
followers
as
her
on-screen
performances.
The
actress
took
to
social
media
to
post
several
heartwarming
pictures
of
the
birthday
celebration,
where
she
is
seen
expressing
her
affection
for
her
father
with
hugs
and
kisses,
alongside
a
charming
little
cake.
Her
post
included
a
touching
note,
expressing
her
love
for
her
father,
which
immediately
caught
the
attention
of
her
fans.
On
the
professional
front,
Yesha
Rughani
has
made
a
significant
impact
with
her
diverse
roles
in
the
television
sector.
She
embarked
on
her
acting
journey
with
'Jeet
Gayi
Toh
Piya
Morey,'
and
her
career
has
been
on
an
upward
trajectory
since.
Her
performances
in
'Muskaan'
and
the
fantasy
series
'Hero
Gayab
Mode
On'
have
been
particularly
notable.
Currently,
she
is
garnering
appreciation
for
her
role
as
Ibaadat
in
Zee
TV's
'Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua.'
Her
recent
portrayal
in
'Kabhi
Kabhie
Ittefaq
Sey'
on
Star
Plus
has
also
been
well-received
by
audiences.
Yesha's
dedication
to
her
craft
and
her
ability
to
connect
with
viewers
through
her
characters
continue
to
endear
her
to
fans
both
on
and
off-screen.
Yesha's
heartfelt
celebration
for
her
father's
birthday
and
her
note,
"Happy
Birthday
My
Favourite
Man❤️I
Love
You
So
Much
Father.
Also,
Mum
decided
to
keep
the
cake
in
focus
🫣," showcases
a
side
of
celebrities
that
fans
yearn
to
see
-
their
personal,
familial
bonds.
This
gesture
not
only
strengthens
her
connection
with
her
audience
but
also
sheds
light
on
the
person
behind
the
characters
she
portrays.
As
Yesha
Rughani
continues
to
shine
in
her
professional
endeavors,
it's
clear
that
her
family
remains
a
pillar
of
support
and
joy
in
her
life,
resonating
with
fans
who
admire
her
work
and
personal
values
alike.