Rabb Se Hai Dua Actress Yesha Rughani Gives Special Surprise To Father On Birthday, Shares Adorable Pics

Yesha Rughani, a well-known face in the television industry, recently shared a personal moment with her fans, celebrating her father's birthday. Known for her roles in various TV shows, Yesha's off-screen moments are as cherished by her followers as her on-screen performances. The actress took to social media to post several heartwarming pictures of the birthday celebration, where she is seen expressing her affection for her father with hugs and kisses, alongside a charming little cake. Her post included a touching note, expressing her love for her father, which immediately caught the attention of her fans.

On the professional front, Yesha Rughani has made a significant impact with her diverse roles in the television sector. She embarked on her acting journey with 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey,' and her career has been on an upward trajectory since. Her performances in 'Muskaan' and the fantasy series 'Hero Gayab Mode On' have been particularly notable. Currently, she is garnering appreciation for her role as Ibaadat in Zee TV's 'Rabb Se Hai Dua.' Her recent portrayal in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' on Star Plus has also been well-received by audiences. Yesha's dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with viewers through her characters continue to endear her to fans both on and off-screen.

Yesha's heartfelt celebration for her father's birthday and her note, "Happy Birthday My Favourite Man❤️I Love You So Much Father. Also, Mum decided to keep the cake in focus 🫣," showcases a side of celebrities that fans yearn to see - their personal, familial bonds. This gesture not only strengthens her connection with her audience but also sheds light on the person behind the characters she portrays. As Yesha Rughani continues to shine in her professional endeavors, it's clear that her family remains a pillar of support and joy in her life, resonating with fans who admire her work and personal values alike.