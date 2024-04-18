Rabb Se Hai Dua Twist: Fans Praise Yesha Rughani-Dheeraj Dhoopar After New Episode, Say 'They Are Setting...'

Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua
twist:
Actors
Yesha
Rughani
and
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
who
are
currently
seen
in
the
Zee
TV
show
Rabb
se
hai
dua,
are
gaining
immense
praise
and
appreciation
for
their
on-screen
performances.
Yesha
as
Ibaadat
and
Dheeraj
Subhaan
are
winning
the
hearts
of
the
audience.
Twitter
fans
are
also
praising
their
hot
chemistry
on-screen.
Yesha
and
Dheeraj
have
created
ripples
with
their
sizzling
chemistry
in
the
romantic
drama.
The
duo
has
earned
praise
for
their
scorching
on-screen
romance
in
the
show.
While
admiring
their
on-screen
chemistry,
one
fan
wrote,
"Chemistry
🤩
Of
Subhan
Ibaadat
is
improve
day
by
day,
And
they
are
looking
so
hot
🥵
together
spread
the
fire
🔥❤️🔥
#Ibhaan
#RabbSeHaiDua
#SubhaanSiddiqui
#Ibaadat"
Another
fan
penned,"Their
chemistry
is
getting
better
everyday
and
they're
setting
the
screen
on
fire
🔥❤️🔥#DheerajDhoopar
#YeshaRughani
#Ibaadat
#Subhaan
#Ibhaan
#RabbSeHaiDua"
The
third
fan
wrote,"Just
the
way
they
portrayed
❤️🔥
It
literally
looks
like
we're
back
to
fairy
tales,
they're
giving
the
exact
vibes
💓#DheerajDhoopar
#YeshaRughani
#Ibaadat
#Subhaan
#Ibhaan"
The
fourth
user
wrote,
"They
were
having
a
friendly
conversation
but
with
their
eyes
#DheerajDhoopar
#YeshaRughani
#IbHaan
#RabbSeHaiDua"
The
fifth
fan
wrote,
"This
capture
and
her
lost
eyes
staring
at
him
with
love🥺❤️This
girl
so
badly
in
love
with
this
man
when
he
gonna
read
those
eyes
of
hers
which
are
full
of
love
for
him
from
the
day
one🤏🏻"
Yesha
started
her
career
with
a
lead
role
in
ZEE
TV's
Jeet
Gayi
Toh
Piya
Morey.
She
later
went
on
to
feature
in
the
Star
Bharat
show
Muskaan.
The
talented
actress
has
also
worked
in
Hero
Gayab
Mode
and
Kabhi
Kabhie
Ittefaq
Sey.
Last
year,
Yesha
signed
the
dotted
lines
of
Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua,
which
airs
at
10:30pm
on
Zee
TV.