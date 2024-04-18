Rabb Se Hai Dua Twist: Fans Praise Yesha Rughani-Dheeraj Dhoopar After New Episode, Say 'They Are Setting...'

Rabb Se Hai Dua twist: Actors Yesha Rughani and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who are currently seen in the Zee TV show Rabb se hai dua, are gaining immense praise and appreciation for their on-screen performances. Yesha as Ibaadat and Dheeraj Subhaan are winning the hearts of the audience. Twitter fans are also praising their hot chemistry on-screen.

Yesha and Dheeraj have created ripples with their sizzling chemistry in the romantic drama. The duo has earned praise for their scorching on-screen romance in the show.

While admiring their on-screen chemistry, one fan wrote, "Chemistry 🤩 Of Subhan Ibaadat is improve day by day, And they are looking so hot 🥵 together spread the fire 🔥❤️‍🔥 #Ibhaan #RabbSeHaiDua

#SubhaanSiddiqui #Ibaadat"

Another fan penned,"Their chemistry is getting better everyday and they're setting the screen on fire 🔥❤️‍🔥#DheerajDhoopar #YeshaRughani

#Ibaadat #Subhaan #Ibhaan #RabbSeHaiDua"

The third fan wrote,"Just the way they portrayed ❤️‍🔥 It literally looks like we're back to fairy tales, they're giving the exact vibes 💓#DheerajDhoopar #YeshaRughani #Ibaadat #Subhaan #Ibhaan"

The fourth user wrote, "They were having a friendly conversation but with their eyes #DheerajDhoopar #YeshaRughani #IbHaan #RabbSeHaiDua"

The fifth fan wrote, "This capture and her lost eyes staring at him with love🥺❤️This girl so badly in love with this man when he gonna read those eyes of hers which are full of love for him from the day one🤏🏻"

Yesha started her career with a lead role in ZEE TV's Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey. She later went on to feature in the Star Bharat show Muskaan. The talented actress has also worked in Hero Gayab Mode and Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

Last year, Yesha signed the dotted lines of Rabb Se Hai Dua, which airs at 10:30pm on Zee TV.