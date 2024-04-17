Rahul Vaidya Struggles Through Knee Deep Water In Dubai Amid Heavy Rains; WATCH
A video of Rahul Vaidya wading through knee-deep water in Dubai after heavy rains has gone viral. The singer was seen struggling to navigate waterlogged streets, highlighting the city's rainfall impact.
Former
Bigg
Boss
contestant,
Rahul
Vaidya,
found
himself
in
an
unexpected
situation
while
in
Dubai.
A
video
capturing
Rahul
wading
through
knee-deep
water
has
caught
the
attention
of
netizens.
The
footage,
shared
by
Bollywood
paparazzo
Viral
Bhayani,
showcases
Rahul
struggling
to
navigate
through
the
waterlogged
streets
of
Dubai,
holding
his
white
sneakers
high
to
avoid
them
getting
wet.
This
incident
occurred
after
the
UAE
was
hit
by
heavy
rainfall
on
Tuesday.
"Rahul
Vaidya
's
first
time
experience
with
Dubai
rains.
Dubai
is
facing
heavy
rainfall," was
the
caption
accompanying
the
viral
video.
The
sight
of
a
celebrity
encountering
such
difficulties
in
Dubai
prompted
mixed
reactions
from
social
media
users.
One
remarked,
"Celebrity
ka
Dubai
mein
ye
haal
hai
phir
to
hum
India
me
hi
ache
hai,"
while
another
added,
"Mumbai
is
the
best."
Besides
this
incident
in
Dubai,
Rahul
Vaidya
recently
voiced
his
opinion
on
another
matter
that
stirred
controversy.
He
criticized
singer
AP
Dhillon
for
breaking
a
guitar
on
stage
during
his
Coachella
performance.
A
gesture
meant
to
signify
the
end
of
a
successful
show
was
met
with
backlash,
with
many
considering
it
disrespectful
towards
the
musical
instrument.
Rahul
expressed
his
disappointment
on
social
media,
calling
AP
Dhillon's
actions
"unfortunate" and
reminding
him
not
to
"forget
his
roots."
On
a
personal
note,
Rahul
Vaidya's
life
has
been
full
of
joyous
milestones.
Married
to
actress
Disha
Parmar
since
2021,
the
couple
welcomed
their
first
child,
a
daughter,
on
September
20,
2023,
coinciding
with
the
Ganesh
Chaturthi
festival.
Celebrating
this
special
moment,
Rahul
shared,
"23rd
Sept
2023
will
be
the
most
special
day
in
our
lives!
Couldn't
have
asked
for
a
better
birthday
when
the
wife
and
baby
came
home.
Is
saal
Ganesh
Chaturthi
mein
hamare
ghar
Laxmi
ji
aayi
hain."
The
video
of
Rahul
Vaidya
navigating
through
the
flooded
streets
of
Dubai
and
his
comments
on
AP
Dhillon's
performance
show
the
varied
facets
of
his
public
persona.
From
his
personal
achievements
to
his
views
on
cultural
respect
and
humility,
Rahul
continues
to
engage
with
his
audience
in
multiple
ways.