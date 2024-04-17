Rahul Vaidya Struggles Through Knee Deep Water In Dubai Amid Heavy Rains; WATCH

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya, found himself in an unexpected situation while in Dubai. A video capturing Rahul wading through knee-deep water has caught the attention of netizens. The footage, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, showcases Rahul struggling to navigate through the waterlogged streets of Dubai, holding his white sneakers high to avoid them getting wet. This incident occurred after the UAE was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

"Rahul Vaidya 's first time experience with Dubai rains. Dubai is facing heavy rainfall," was the caption accompanying the viral video. The sight of a celebrity encountering such difficulties in Dubai prompted mixed reactions from social media users. One remarked, "Celebrity ka Dubai mein ye haal hai phir to hum India me hi ache hai," while another added, "Mumbai is the best."

Besides this incident in Dubai, Rahul Vaidya recently voiced his opinion on another matter that stirred controversy. He criticized singer AP Dhillon for breaking a guitar on stage during his Coachella performance. A gesture meant to signify the end of a successful show was met with backlash, with many considering it disrespectful towards the musical instrument. Rahul expressed his disappointment on social media, calling AP Dhillon's actions "unfortunate" and reminding him not to "forget his roots."

On a personal note, Rahul Vaidya's life has been full of joyous milestones. Married to actress Disha Parmar since 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 20, 2023, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Celebrating this special moment, Rahul shared, "23rd Sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn't have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home. Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain."

The video of Rahul Vaidya navigating through the flooded streets of Dubai and his comments on AP Dhillon's performance show the varied facets of his public persona. From his personal achievements to his views on cultural respect and humility, Rahul continues to engage with his audience in multiple ways.