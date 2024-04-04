English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Is Imlie Actor Sai Ketan Rao DATING Shivangi Khedkar? He REACTS To Relationship Rumour

By
Is Imlie Actor Sai Ketan Rao DATING Shivangi Khedkar He REACTS To Rumours Reveals What Happened After Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Went Off Air

Sai Ketan Rao girlfriend name: When Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali was launched, little did Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar know that the show would emerge as a success. Although it went off air after a successful run of one year, it performed well at the early evening slot of 6:30pm.

Is Sai Ketan Rao dating Shivangi Khedkar? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since rumours about them being in a relationship surfaced on the internet. Gossip mills suggested that love blossomed between the duo on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

So what's the truth behind the relationship rumours?

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 23:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 4, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: sai ketan rao

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X