Is Imlie Actor Sai Ketan Rao DATING Shivangi Khedkar? He REACTS To Relationship Rumour

Sai Ketan Rao girlfriend name: When Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali was launched, little did Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar know that the show would emerge as a success. Although it went off air after a successful run of one year, it performed well at the early evening slot of 6:30pm.

Is Sai Ketan Rao dating Shivangi Khedkar? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since rumours about them being in a relationship surfaced on the internet. Gossip mills suggested that love blossomed between the duo on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

So what's the truth behind the relationship rumours?