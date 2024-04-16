Did Samarth Jurel & Isha Malviya Part Ways? Bigg Boss 17 Couple UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram

Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya Break Up Rumours: Television couple, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been in the spotlight as most-talked-about contestants since their stint in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17. The journey of their relationship met with several twists and turns, denial, tension, disagreements, PDA and what not.

Meanhwile, the latest twist in Isha-Samarth's relationship status might leave their fans heartbroken. Read on...

Samarth Jurel & Isha Malviya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

On Tueday morning (April 16), Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have ignited breakup rumours once again. The duo sparked separation rumours after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Both Isha and Samarth are yet to address the ongoing breakup rumours. However, this in not the first time they have unfollowed each other on the photo sharing app.

Samarth Jurel-Ishal Malviya Relationship:

Samarth and Isha met on the sets of Udaariyaan and fell in love with each other. The duo started dating each other while shooting for the daily soap. Samarth had entered BB17 as a wildcard contestant He was concerned over Isha's growing closeness to her ex and Udaariyaan co-star Abhishek Kumar. Following their exit form the show, their separation reports would often hit headlines. However, they dismissed the breakup rumours everytime.

On BB17, Isha-Samarth flak from netizens over them 'hugging and kissing' openly on natinal televison. Talking about it, Samarth had stated, "I did not do anything wrong by kissing or hugging my girlfriend. It was my way of showing love. Like when I was exiting the show Ankita Lokhande also kissed me on the cheek as a younger brother. It is a way of showing love."

"I also behaved the same way like how girlfriends and boyfriends are with each other. Whenever partners feel they hug and kiss each other I don't see anything wrong in it. If it would have been too controversial they would have not aired on television. It was under the guidelines and hence it was aired. There were many instances in the house, where things that were said to each other during fights were not aired. The vulgar language that Abhishek used against Isha was not aired," he added.