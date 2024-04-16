Did Samarth Jurel & Isha Malviya Part Ways? Bigg Boss 17 Couple UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram

Samarth
Jurel-Isha
Malviya
Break
Up
Rumours:
Television
couple,
Isha
Malviya
and
Samarth
Jurel
have
been
in
the
spotlight
as
most-talked-about
contestants
since
their
stint
in
the
Salman
Khan-hosted
Bigg
Boss
17.
The
journey
of
their
relationship
met
with
several
twists
and
turns,
denial,
tension,
disagreements,
PDA
and
what
not.
Samarth
and
Isha
met
on
the
sets
of
Udaariyaan
and
fell
in
love
with
each
other.
The
duo
started
dating
each
other
while
shooting
for
the
daily
soap.
Samarth
had
entered
BB17
as
a
wildcard
contestant
He
was
concerned
over
Isha's
growing
closeness
to
her
ex
and
Udaariyaan
co-star
Abhishek
Kumar.
Following
their
exit
form
the
show,
their
separation
reports
would
often
hit
headlines.
However,
they
dismissed
the
breakup
rumours
everytime.
On
BB17,
Isha-Samarth
flak
from
netizens
over
them
'hugging
and
kissing'
openly
on
natinal
televison.
Talking
about
it,
Samarth
had
stated,
"I
did
not
do
anything
wrong
by
kissing
or
hugging
my
girlfriend.
It
was
my
way
of
showing
love.
Like
when
I
was
exiting
the
show
Ankita
Lokhande
also
kissed
me
on
the
cheek
as
a
younger
brother.
It
is
a
way
of
showing
love."
"I
also
behaved
the
same
way
like
how
girlfriends
and
boyfriends
are
with
each
other.
Whenever
partners
feel
they
hug
and
kiss
each
other
I
don't
see
anything
wrong
in
it.
If
it
would
have
been
too
controversial
they
would
have
not
aired
on
television.
It
was
under
the
guidelines
and
hence
it
was
aired.
There
were
many
instances
in
the
house,
where
things
that
were
said
to
each
other
during
fights
were
not
aired.
The
vulgar
language
that
Abhishek
used
against
Isha
was
not
aired,"
he
added.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 14:04 [IST]