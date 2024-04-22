Sanika Amit's Take On COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’: “The Biggest Win Is The Show Inspiring Women To Find Strength

COLORS'
'Mangal
Lakshmi'
instantly
became
a
household
favourite,
touching
hearts
across
the
nation.
It
chronicles
the
journey
of
two
sisters,
navigating
life's
challenges
while
striving
for
mutual
respect
in
their
relationships.
In
this
heartfelt
family
drama,
Mangal
(portrayed
by
Deepika
Singh)
steps
forward
as
a
guardian
and
companion
to
her
sister
Lakshmi
(played
by
Sanika
Amit).
Despite
her
struggles
in
marriage,
Mangal
tirelessly
searches
for
a
partner
who
will
respect
Lakshmi.
Garnering
accolades
for
her
television
debut
as
a
woman
who
encourages
her
elder
sister
to
be
assertive,
actor
Sanika
Amit
reflects
on
the
valuable
lessons
she's
learned
from
her
co-star
Deepika
Singh's
acting
journey.
Moreover,
she
expresses
her
pride
about
the
show
inspiring
women
to
seek
respect
and
love.
Sanika
Amit
pours
her
heart
out
and
says,
"Mangal
Lakshmi
marked
my
television
debut,
and
it
has
given
me
the
recognition.
It
feels
surreal
to
be
playing
a
character
that
resonates
with
millions
of
women
out
there.
Having
said
that,
the
biggest
win
is
the
show
inspiring
women
to
find
strength
and
love.
Mangal's
staunch
support
for
Lakshmi,
and
Lakshmi's
care
for
Mangal
sets
a
powerful
example
for
women
everywhere,
reminding
the
viewers
of
the
strength
found
in
sisterhood.
inspiring
not
just
me
but
countless
other
women.
Deepika
di
is
more
than
just
a
co-star
to
me;
she's
like
an
elder
sister
.
We
usually
have
our
lunch
together."
In
the
current
storyline,
Kartik
is
excited
for
Jia
and
Mangal's
family
to
arrive
for
the
engagement.
However,
things
take
a
sharp
turn
when
Jia
shows
up
and
shocks
Kartik
by
calling
off
the
engagement,
blaming
Kusum
without
giving
any
reason.
Meanwhile,
Adit
tries
talking
to
Kusum
about
her
problems
with
Gayatri,
but
she
stays
quiet.
Kartik
is
left
feeling
angry
and
confused
about
what's
happening.
At
the
same
time,
Mangal
thinks
about
how
she
can
help
mend
things
between
Kusum
and
Gayatri,
trying
to
bring
peace
to
their
family.
Will
Kartik
uncover
the
truth
behind
Jia's
decision?
Watch
the
tale
of
two
sisters
'Mangal
Lakshmi'
airing
every
day
at
9:00
pm
only
on
COLORS!
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 10:52 [IST]