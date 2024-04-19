Shakti Anand And Paras Kalnawat’s Exciting One-Take Action Sequence For Kundali Bhagya

Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
has
been
keeping
the
audience
glued
to
their
television
screens
for
over
seven
years,
with
an
interesting
storyline
and
high-octane
drama.
In
the
recent
episodes,
the
viewers
got
to
watch
how
Preeta
(Shraddha
Arya)
is
trying
to
save
Kavya
(Mrinal
Navell)
from
Varun
(Ashish
Trivedi)
by
exposing
his
truth
of
already
being
married
in
front
of
everyone.
However,
one
thing
leads
to
another,
and
Rajveer
ends
up
getting
shot
by
a
bullet,
and
Papa
Karan
rushes
him
to
the
hospital
on
a
handcart.
At
the
wedding,
as
a
couple
of
goons
try
to
harm
Karan
(Shakti
Anand)
and
Preeta,
Rajveer
(Paras
Kalnawat)
ends
up
saving
them
by
taking
the
bullet
himself
and
getting
stabbed
by
one
of
the
goons.
In
order
to
save
Rajveer,
Karan
along
with
Preeta
and
Palki
rush
to
the
hospital,
but
unfortunately,
their
car
breaks
down,
which
leads
to
Karan
without
further
ado,
carrying
Rajveer
on
a
handcart.
While
Karan
is
heartbroken
and
is
trying
his
best
to
save
his
son,
shooting
for
the
same
sequence
wasn't
very
easy,
as
Shakti
had
to
push
the
cart
with
Paras
lying
on
it.
Shakti
not
only
nailed
the
sequence
but
also
shot
the
scene
in
one
go.
Shakti
said,
"I
believe
in
giving
100%
to
whatever
I
do,
be
it
in
my
personal
life
or
professional.
Recently,
I
shot
for
a
scene
where
I
had
to
push
a
handcart
with
Paras
lying
on
top
of
it
as
he
was
shot
by
a
couple
of
goons
at
a
wedding
function.
It
was
very
much
a
father-son
moment,
and
the
whole
family
coming
together.
The
cart
was
not
only
very
heavy,
it
was
even
more
challenging
as
I
had
to
push
it
for
quite
a
while.
However,
after
discussing
it
with
my
creative
team
and
other
co-stars,
I
felt
confident
that
I
could
do
it
without
any
support.
And
I
did
and
it
got
okayed
in
just
one
take!
As
an
actor,
it's
a
great
feeling
when
you
manage
to
pull
off
a
difficult
scene
in
one
go.
It
was
a
truly
satisfying
experience."
While
Shakti
is
excited
about
pulling
off
this
scene
in
one
shot,
it
will
be
interesting
to
watch
how
Preeta,
Karan
and
Palki
will
save
Rajveer.
And
will
Preeta
be
able
to
reveal
Varun's
truth
in
time?
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 17:47 [IST]