Shark Tank India 3 Episode Update: THIS Brand Aims To Help IIT-JEE, NEET Students In India In Special Way

In
the
competitive
world
of
education,
where
dreams
are
shaped
and
futures
are
determined,
Competishun
strives
to
pave
the
way
for
the
success
of
Indian
students.
Spearheaded
by
Mohit
Tyagi,
Neeraj
Saini,
and
Amit
Bijarnia,
Competishun
is
an
EdTech
startup
dedicated
to
providing
comprehensive
training,
both
online
and
offline,
to
aspirants
preparing
for
various
competitive
examinations,
notably
IIT-JEE,
NEET,
KVPY,
and
NTSE,
among
others.
Their
debut
on
Shark
Tank
India
3
marks
a
pivotal
moment
in
their
journey,
as
they
bend
over
backwards
to
democratize
education
and
make
it
accessible
to
all.
Sharing
the
experience
on
Shark
Tank
India
Amit
Bijarnia,
Director,
Competishun
said,
"Embarking
on
the
Shark
Tank
India
stage
with
our
venture,
Competishun,
was
akin
to
diving
into
an
ocean
of
opportunities
and
learning.
Every
moment
was
laden
with
anticipation,
challenging
us
to
elevate
our
presentation
and
strategic
planning
to
match
the
caliber
of
the
Sharks'
probing
questions.
The
feedback
we
received
was
a
treasure
trove
of
insights,
pushing
us
to
refine
and
perfect
our
business
model
with
precision
and
care.
This
experience
was
a
testament
to
the
power
of
resilience,
teaching
us
the
importance
of
maintaining
our
composure
in
the
face
of
intense
scrutiny.
We
are
immensely
grateful
for
the
platform
that
Shark
Tank
India
provided
us".
The
directors,
each
with
a
teaching
experience
of
15
years,
transitioned
from
educators
to
entrepreneurs
with
a
mission
to
bridge
the
gap
in
affordable
education.
Their
journey
began
with
the
launch
of
a
YouTube
channel
in
2014,
offering
free
resources
to
students
across
India.
With
a
staggering
1
million
subscribers,
Competishun
has
solidified
its
position
as
a
trusted
source
of
educational
content.
The
coaching
classes
emphasize
rigorous
study,
supplemented
by
materials,
doubt-clearing
sessions,
and
extensive
support
to
ensure
students'
success.
Emphasizing
a
hybrid
learning
approach,
Competishun
ensures
that
learning
remains
seamless
for
all.
However,
despite
their
noble
intentions,
the
Sharks
express
reservations
regarding
the
brand's
financial
motives,
raising
concerns
about
the
impact
of
intensive
teaching
hours
on
teachers
and
students
alike.
During
their
pitch
on
Shark
Tank
India
3,
the
pitchers
boldly
present
their
vision
for
affordable
education,
seeking
Rs
2
crore
for
a
1%
equity
stake.
But
the
concerns
raised
by
the
Sharks
prove
to
be
insurmountable,
and
they
leave
the
tank
without
securing
a
deal.
