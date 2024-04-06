Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai No-Affair Clause: Bigg Boss Winner REACTS To Rajan Shahi Firing Shehzada Dhami

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
No-Affair
Clause:
Shilpa
Shinde
expressed
her
opinion
on
the
YRKKH
no-affair
clause,
Shehzada
Dhami's
replacement
and
Rajan
Shahi's
decision.
The
Bigg
Boss
11
winner
didn't
mince
her
words
and
claimed
that
CINTAA
was
trying
to
control
the
artists.
Expressing
her
displeasure
over
the
replacement,
she
slammed
Shruti
Ulfat
for
not
understanding
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha's
point
of
view
and
blaming
them
in
media
interviews.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 23:48 [IST]