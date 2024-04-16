Shrimad Ramayan Last Episode Date: Sujay Reu’s Show To Go OFF-AIR In THIS Month? Here’s The Reason

Shrimad Ramayan Last Episode Date: Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner of Swastik Productions, Shrimad Ramayan premiered on Sony TV in January this year amid a huge buzz and expectations. Featuring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Nikitin Dheer in the pivotal characters of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively, the mythological drama has been winning hearts since its premiere.

Based on the epic Ramayana, Shrimad Ramayan has been entertaining fans for the past four months and is among the highest-rated shows on Sony TV. While everything is working in the show's favour, here comes a piece of shocking news for fans. The latest update suggests that the mythological drama is likely to end very soon.

SHRIMAD RAMAYAN SET TO GO OFF-AIR IN JUNE?

While Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Nikitin Dheer, Basant Bhatt, and Nirbhay Wadhwa among other actors are earning love and appreciation for their strong performances, a Tellyexpress report states that Shrimad Ramayan is set to bid adieu to fans in June this year. Yes, you read that right!

Main Hoon Saath Tere Launch Date, Full Cast: Mansi Srivastava To Play The Villain In Zee TV Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Palak Sindhwani Aka Soni Quit TMKOC? Here's The TRUTH

WHY SHRIMAD RAMAYAN IS ENDING? REASON REVEALED

Wondering why Shrimad Ramayan is going off-air despite doing well. Revealing the reason, the report states that the story currently revolves around Ram's prep for the big fight with Ravana to free Sita. The show will end as it'll reach its climax in June.

While the development has left the show's fans surprised, everyone knows that every good thing eventually comes to an end and the same is going to happen with Shrimad Ramayan as well. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

SHRIMAD RAMAYAN LAST EPISODE DATE

So far, the last episode date of Shrimad Ramayan has not been revealed. But, we must add here that the mytho-drama has succeeded in making its presence felt amid the tsunami of TV shows. Don't you agree?

Keep watching this space for more updates!