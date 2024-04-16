Shrimad Ramayan Last Episode Date: Sujay Reu’s Show To Go OFF-AIR In THIS Month? Here’s The Reason

Shrimad
Ramayan
Last
Episode
Date:
Produced
by
Siddharth
Kumar
Tewary
under
the
banner
of
Swastik
Productions,
Shrimad
Ramayan
premiered
on
Sony
TV
in
January
this
year
amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
Featuring
Sujay
Reu,
Prachi
Bansal,
and
Nikitin
Dheer
in
the
pivotal
characters
of
Lord
Rama,
Sita,
and
Ravana
respectively,
the
mythological
drama
has
been
winning
hearts
since
its
premiere.
Based
on
the
epic
Ramayana,
Shrimad
Ramayan
has
been
entertaining
fans
for
the
past
four
months
and
is
among
the
highest-rated
shows
on
Sony
TV.
While
everything
is
working
in
the
show's
favour,
here
comes
a
piece
of
shocking
news
for
fans.
The
latest
update
suggests
that
the
mythological
drama
is
likely
to
end
very
soon.
SHRIMAD
RAMAYAN
SET
TO
GO
OFF-AIR
IN
JUNE?
While
Sujay
Reu,
Prachi
Bansal,
Nikitin
Dheer,
Basant
Bhatt,
and
Nirbhay
Wadhwa
among
other
actors
are
earning
love
and
appreciation
for
their
strong
performances,
a
Tellyexpress
report
states
that
Shrimad
Ramayan
is
set
to
bid
adieu
to
fans
in
June
this
year.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Wondering
why
Shrimad
Ramayan
is
going
off-air
despite
doing
well.
Revealing
the
reason,
the
report
states
that
the
story
currently
revolves
around
Ram's
prep
for
the
big
fight
with
Ravana
to
free
Sita.
The
show
will
end
as
it'll
reach
its
climax
in
June.
While
the
development
has
left
the
show's
fans
surprised,
everyone
knows
that
every
good
thing
eventually
comes
to
an
end
and
the
same
is
going
to
happen
with
Shrimad
Ramayan
as
well.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers.
SHRIMAD
RAMAYAN
LAST
EPISODE
DATE
So
far,
the
last
episode
date
of
Shrimad
Ramayan
has
not
been
revealed.
But,
we
must
add
here
that
the
mytho-drama
has
succeeded
in
making
its
presence
felt
amid
the
tsunami
of
TV
shows.
Don't
you
agree?