Shrimad Ramayan Sita-Haran Episode Twist: Nikitin Dheer Aka Ravan Shares Update About Transformation As Sage

Sony Entertainment Television has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with the interesting episodes of 'Shrimad Ramayan.

At a time when leading GECs are focusing on kitchen politics and love triangles, Sony TV decided to launch the mythological show based of the life of Lord Ram and his teaching. In the recent episode, viewers saw how Ravan abducted Sita while her husband and brother-in-law were away. He used a trick to send Rama away from Sita and used the opportunity to abduct her.

Jatayu tried to fight with Ravan but to no avail. Jatayu attempted to rescue Mata Sita but Ravan cut off his wings. Rama and Lakshman started their search for Sita after she was kidnapped by the demon king. Sita threw her ornaments from Pushpak Viman so that her husband could find her. It helped them determine the direction where she was.

While Sujay Reu plays the role of Lord Rama, Prachi Bansal is seen as Sita in Shrimad Ramayan. Nikitin Dheer essays the character of Ravan, who kidnapped Sita and took her to Lanka. He abducted her in deceptive circumstances as he lured into a conversation, making her cross the Lakshman Rekha as she offered food to him.

Nikitn Dheer, who is seen as demon king, had to undergo a transformation for the role of a sage. He had to showcase a calm demeanor for the particular role. The actor, while interacting with a portal, opened up about the track and spilled the beans on the twist.

"From toning down the intensity to donning a demure look to convince Mata Sita. Before getting into this look, I tried to embody the character by keeping my mind calm and changing my tone followed by me trying to keep a subtle demeanour," Nikitin told ETimes.

Shrimad Ramayan airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on Sony Entertainment Television