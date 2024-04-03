Shrimad Ramayan Sita-Haran Episode Twist: Nikitin Dheer Aka Ravan Shares Update About Transformation As Sage

Shrimad
Ramayan
Sita
Haran
track:
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
managed
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
viewers
with
the
interesting
episodes
of
'Shrimad
Ramayan.
The
show
has
become
a
successful
affair
for
the
channel
as
it
performed
well
at
the
9pm
slot.
SITA
HARAN
TRACK
TWIST
IN
SHRIMAD
RAMAYAN
At
a
time
when
leading
GECs
are
focusing
on
kitchen
politics
and
love
triangles,
Sony
TV
decided
to
launch
the
mythological
show
based
of
the
life
of
Lord
Ram
and
his
teaching.
In
the
recent
episode,
viewers
saw
how
Ravan
abducted
Sita
while
her
husband
and
brother-in-law
were
away.
He
used
a
trick
to
send
Rama
away
from
Sita
and
used
the
opportunity
to
abduct
her.
Jatayu
tried
to
fight
with
Ravan
but
to
no
avail.
Jatayu
attempted
to
rescue
Mata
Sita
but
Ravan
cut
off
his
wings.
Rama
and
Lakshman
started
their
search
for
Sita
after
she
was
kidnapped
by
the
demon
king.
Sita
threw
her
ornaments
from
Pushpak
Viman
so
that
her
husband
could
find
her.
It
helped
them
determine
the
direction
where
she
was.
SHRIMAD
RAMAYAN
CAST
While
Sujay
Reu
plays
the
role
of
Lord
Rama,
Prachi
Bansal
is
seen
as
Sita
in
Shrimad
Ramayan.
Nikitin
Dheer
essays
the
character
of
Ravan,
who
kidnapped
Sita
and
took
her
to
Lanka.
He
abducted
her
in
deceptive
circumstances
as
he
lured
into
a
conversation,
making
her
cross
the
Lakshman
Rekha
as
she
offered
food
to
him.
Nikitn
Dheer,
who
is
seen
as
demon
king,
had
to
undergo
a
transformation
for
the
role
of
a
sage.
He
had
to
showcase
a
calm
demeanor
for
the
particular
role.
The
actor,
while
interacting
with
a
portal,
opened
up
about
the
track
and
spilled
the
beans
on
the
twist.
"From
toning
down
the
intensity
to
donning
a
demure
look
to
convince
Mata
Sita.
Before
getting
into
this
look,
I
tried
to
embody
the
character
by
keeping
my
mind
calm
and
changing
my
tone
followed
by
me
trying
to
keep
a
subtle
demeanour," Nikitin
told
ETimes.
Shrimad
Ramayan
airs
every
Monday
to
Friday
at
9:00pm
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television