Shrimad Ramayan Twist: What Will Happen In Sujay Reu-Prachi Bansal Show In 1-Hour Ram Navami Episode?

Shrimad
Ramayan
twist:
Sujay
Reu
opened
about
the
major
sequence
in
the
show.
He
mentioned
that
Lord
Ram
believed
in
Lord
Hanuman
in
Ramayana
and
knew
that
the
latter
was
determined
to
support
him.
The
upcoming
episodes
will
showcase
how
Hanuman
went
to
Lanka
while
finding
evidence
about
Sita's
wherabouts.
"Lord
Hanuman's
unwavering
dedication
towards
Lord
Ram
and
his
actions
brim
with
loyalty
and
his
commitment
to
bring
back
proof
of
Sita's
whereabouts
isn't
just
a
task
but
a
symbol
of
the
enduring
belief
in
doing
what's
right," Sujay
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
Tellychakkar.
Sujay
Reu
shared
the
upcoming
twist
as
he
spilled
the
beans
on
the
upcoming
Ram
Navami
1-hour
special
episode.
He
informed
that
the
makers
have
planned
a
special
episode
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
'Ram
Navami'.
The
actor
revealed
that
Lord
Hanuman
will
depart
with
the
ring
in
search
of
Sita
in
the
episode
that
will
air
on
Wednesday
(April
17)